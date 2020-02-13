Coronavirus: Wuhan doctors battle outbreak in diapers as masks rub their faces raw

PHOTO: AFP
Keegan Elmer
South China Morning Post

Medical personnel in Wuhan, outfitted in protective suits as they battle the coronavirus outbreak, wear diapers as they work through gruelling shifts, often until skin irritation from their masks leaves bloody marks on their faces, a news briefing was told on Wednesday.

"When doctors and nurses are in the ward," dressed in protective clothing that seals them off from the environment, "they cannot eat, drink or go to the bathroom", Han Ding, deputy director of the Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Beijing, told reporters in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

"Just in case they must urinate, they [wear a] diaper, and wash up after they're done with their shift," he said.

Han is one of hundreds of doctors brought in from beyond Wuhan to support the round-the-clock fight against the coronavirus.

So far, the disease has killed 1,115 people worldwide, with all but two of the deaths in mainland China.

Also known as novel coronavirus, or Covid-19, the illness had infected more than 45,000 globally as of Tuesday.

Leaders of medical teams described the difficult working conditions during the daily briefing held by the government of Hubei, the central China province in which Wuhan is located.

"Wearing the protective suits is extremely uncomfortable," said Ma Xin, deputy dean of Huashan Hospital in Shanghai.

"Sometimes I want to itch, but we absolutely cannot do that, so we just have to bear it.

"Our doctors and nurses all have signs of irritation and even bloody marks on the bridges of their noses. These are the conditions of their work."

Han said medical staff were working around the clock to care for those in the most critical condition.

Nurses were putting in 4-6 hour shifts in intensive care units, while doctors were working from 6-8 hours, though shifts could go even longer, he said.

"Doctors and nurses are wearing their equipment so long you can see the marks on their faces," said Zhou Jun, party secretary of the China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing.

Zhou, who serves at Tongji hospital in Wuhan, said medical staff were doing all they could to save lives, given limited supplies.

Advanced equipment brought in from around the nation is playing a critical role in the struggle with the virus, Ma said.

"In the absence of specific medicines [for the virus], ventilators and ECMO are of great importance in the treatment," he said.

He was referring to ECMO machines, which circulate a patient's blood through an artificial lung, giving the lungs of those in the most critical condition an opportunity to rest and recover.

Respirators, artificial lung machines and other equipment also play a vital role in keeping the death rate from climbing higher.

Zhou said his team brought with them 15 million yuan (S$3 million) of cutting-edge equipment from Beijing, including not only ECMO machines but ventilators, monitors, bronchoscopes and other devices.

"Some of this equipment is very expensive, but plays a critical role in curing patients," Zhou said.

"The most important thing is to reduce the death rate, and increase the rate of those cured."

The World Health Organisation, seeking to distinguish the virus from the disease it causes, said on Tuesday that it had named the virus SARS-CoV-2, and the disease Covid-19.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
coronavirus Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics china Doctors/Surgeons Nurse

TRENDING

Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
No joke: &#039;He asked whether I felt bad for his penis&#039;, K-pop idol&#039;s ex reveals
No joke: 'He asked whether I felt bad for his penis', K-pop idol's ex reveals
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
2 men, including S&#039;porean, die of burns from Jurong Island chemical plant fire
2 men, including S'porean, die of burns from Jurong Island chemical plant fire
No joke: Yang Mi caught reading lesbian manga because of reflection in sunglasses
No joke: Yang Mi caught reading lesbian manga because of reflection in sunglasses
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
TikTok user gains fame for videos of life in Wuhan in coronavirus lockdown
TikTok user gains fame for videos of life in Wuhan in coronavirus lockdown

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform

SERVICES