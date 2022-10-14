Count 10,000 grains of rice: Dad in China mocked online for helping child with odd homework

A video of a Chinese man helping his son with his homework that required counting 10,000 individual grains of rice has been ridiculed on mainland social media, where critics attacked their counting method and the futility of the exercise.

The father from Jiangxi province in eastern China said the homework was assigned by his son's primary school teacher for his entire class.

In the video clip, released by the father who was not identified, the boy and several other family members can be seen seated and counting the grains of rice.

They first make small piles of five grains of rice on a desk and then use a plastic board to carefully push those small piles of rice together to form a larger pile while counting how many small piles they have gathered.

"This is homework from school; to count 10,000 grains of rice, my God!" Said the father in the video. "So I have mobilised the whole family to help out."

"No matter whether his teacher will check or not, I think students should have a serious attitude towards their homework," the father told news website Express News Broadcasting.

"Teachers are training students to have this serious attitude in everything they do," the father added.

However, the father's video, which went viral on mainland social media, was criticised by many people for the method used to count the grains.

"What a smart guy! He really counted the rice one by one. His IQ has impressed me," one user wrote sarcastically on Douyin.

"There is a simple solution; bring a bag of rice to the school and tell the teacher, 'There are 10,000 pieces of rice here. If you don't believe it, count it'," a second person suggested.

"The boy must be learning multiplication in maths in school. Why not measure the weight of 100 grains of rice and then multiply that by 100 times to get the right weight of 10,000 grains?" suggested another.

"What the father did has wasted the time of his family."

However, a small number of commenters supported the father, with one of them saying: "Maybe the teacher's purpose is to train students' concentration and patience and the father understood the idea behind."

Unconventional teaching methods in China, sometimes used by parents with their children, have often gained traction online and generated fierce debate.

A father in central China's Hubei province made his 11-year-old daughter dig for lotus roots for hours in the blazing hot sun in April, hoping to teach her a lesson about what life without a proper education would mean for her future.

In August, an eight-year-old boy in Fujian in southeastern China was forced by his mother to collect recyclable rubbish to earn enough to repay 20 yuan (S$4) he stole from his grandmother.

