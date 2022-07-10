Couple in China both donate a kidney to save teen twin daughters

A Chinese couple have donated one kidney each to save their teen twin daughters who suffered renal failure, local media has reported.

The twins, aged 18, are recovering after doctors in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province successively transplanted one kidney from their mother, surnamed Hu, and another from their father, surnamed Liu, to them in April and June, Hubei Television reported earlier this week.

The sisters were both diagnosed with uremia caused by a genetic mutation in July last year after suffering from symptoms including dizziness and weakness around the same time.

Both sisters have now successfully received their transplant. PHOTO: Weibo

As a result their kidneys were no longer able to filter the waste from their bodies and pass it out through their urine. Instead, the waste got into their bloodstream and would ultimately become life-threatening.

The family decided to seek kidney transplants after three months of peritoneal dialysis, but after waiting more than two months there was still no donor.

Hu, in her early 40s, decided to donate her own to their elder daughter Xiaoru, who was in a more critical condition.

Transplantation was made successfully after the approval of the province’s ethics committee in April.

“I just want my daughters to be healthy, and to live a normal life,” she said.

Two months later, as the other girl Xiaoyi’s condition worsened, the father made the same decision.

“We initially thought that since I am the breadwinner of the family, we would lose our major income source if I made the donation,” he said. “But when I saw my girl suffering, complaining about aches, I felt so bad and decided to donate mine to her too,” he said.

Xiaoyi is still recovering in hospital and Xiaoru is in good condition as her new kidney is functioning well. PHOTO: Weibo

“The parents’ kidneys were healthy and of good quality,” said doctor Zhou Jiangqiao from Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, who performed the operations.

Donations from family members are normally safer and save the patients long wait times and money, he said.

Xiaoyi is still recovering in hospital and Xiaoru is in good condition as her new kidney is functioning well.

“Thanks to my parents for giving life to us the second time,” said Xiaoru.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.