Covid-19 in sewage samples leads to mandatory testing for residents of Hong Kong public housing block

All residents of a Wong Tai Sin public housing block with 731 flats will be required to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing after Hong Kong’s sewage monitoring programme detected coronavirus in waste samples taken across four days.

The news emerged as the city expected more than 60 cases on Monday, according to a medical source.

Local health authorities said a testing order had been issued covering all residents as well as recent visitors to Fung Chak House in Choi Wan (II) Estate.

“We hope the results [of the sewage testing] can provide early signals before we identify confirmed cases,” said Professor Zhang Tong of the University of Hong Kong’s department of civil engineering, the man in charge of the monitoring scheme backed by the Food and Health Bureau and the Environment Bureau.

About 300 domestic sewage samples have been collected from different areas for coronavirus screening since the system was launched in October, as the virus can remain in the stool of carriers even after it is no longer detected in respiratory or saliva samples.

According to the authority, sewage samples taken on Dec 23, 24, 26 and 27 were found to be positive for the coronavirus.

In Choi Wan (II) Estate, no confirmed cases from Fung Chak House have been confirmed so far, but neighbouring Ming Lai House, a building about 300 metres away, has recorded 13 infections.

Separately, two more people succumbed to the coronavirus, including a 74-year-old woman who belonged to the United Christian Hospital cluster that has infected 13 people. That took the death toll to 139 while the total coronavirus tally stood at 8,610. About 50 preliminary cases were also recorded.

Meanwhile, health experts have urged the government to step up enforcement and public education on coronavirus testing, after an expert noted a small percentage of residents in high-risk groups had submitted phoney samples.

Professor Yuen Kwok Yung, an infectious disease expert at HKU, on Sunday said about 3 per cent of deep throat saliva tests submitted by high-risk groups contained no human DNA and were simply tap water. But he did not elaborate where the data came from.

Health officials have warned that those submitting false coronavirus samples could face legal action.

But Dr Leung Chi Chiu, a respiratory medicine expert, told a Monday radio programme he had not heard of such instances, insisting it was no cause for alarm.

Leung pointed out that a lot of errors could occur when people were asked to submit their own saliva samples, while conceding some people may be uncooperative with mandatory testing orders.

“Asking people to collect [saliva] samples themselves cuts down the operational costs and manpower required, while reducing the risk of cross infection [between health care workers and the infected community], but the drawback is that some people may not cooperate in giving their saliva samples,” Leung said.

“That should have already been accounted for when rolling out such schemes, which is why we shouldn’t worry about it.”

Leung also pointed out that as the “tap water” samples came from the voluntary testing scheme for high-risk persons and not a mandatory testing order, there might be no legal basis to punish them.

He said the government should explain and educate high-risk groups on both the need for testing and how to submit their saliva samples properly.

“Cases found in the [voluntary] testing for high-risk groups has been small,” Leung said, adding that the scheme helped find a handful of cases in a slaughterhouse cluster and among taxi drivers during the third wave in July.

Speaking on a radio show, University of Hong Kong microbiologist Dr Ho Pak Leung warned of a “V-shaped” surge in cases over the next one to two weeks, as people seemed to “let their guard down” over the Christmas period.

“Although cases have slightly dropped over the past few days, we still see small spikes,” Ho said, “In the past two weeks, we see that recent cases were linked either to family clusters or to infections in several flats of the same building.”

He said authorities should set up mandatory testing centres as soon as possible in buildings with multiple cases, to promptly contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Trained staff at the mandatory testing centres should be able to collect nasal swab samples properly, mitigating the chances of people submitting faulty saliva samples, Ho added.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.