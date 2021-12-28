Covid-19 situation in Xian ‘critical’ as China battles to curb spread

After six days of lockdown, China’s northwestern city of Xian is facing further restrictions, with 175 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Monday – up from 150 a day earlier. The latest patients range in age from six months to 85 years.

Xian – known internationally as home of the Terracotta Warriors – remains at the epicentre of China’s outbreak, with just seven local infections recorded across the rest of the country on Monday, according to the National Health Commission.

The city’s 13 million residents were locked down on Dec 23 for six days in an attempt to control the spread of an outbreak, believed to have originated in a flight from Pakistan.

Since Dec 9, when the outbreak began, there has now been a total of 810 locally confirmed cases in Xian, capital of Shaanxi province. A fifth round of mass testing began on Monday and public spaces were also disinfected.

In a speech at the Xian command centre for Covid-19 control and prevention on Monday, provincial party chief Liu Guozhong turned attention to universities and colleges, which are already operating under strict conditions.

“The situation of epidemic prevention and control in colleges and universities is dire and complex. All universities should be on high alert,” he said, and ordered all institutions already affected by the outbreak to be strict about preventing further spread.

There are nearly 100 higher education institutions in Xian alone, with about 1.3 million college students in the city. More than 130,000 students who sat the annual national graduate school entrance exam on Saturday were required to show two negative nucleic tests taken in the previous 48 hours.

Liu said the fight against Covid-19 in Xian was at a critical stage. “At this point, a new round of mass testing is extremely important to accurately control the development of the epidemic and interrupt the transmission,” he said. “[The governments] should make every effort to reduce the movement of people and calm the city down.”

Medical staff from the People’s Liberation Army have also been mobilised to help treat affected residents.

Xian-based legal practitioner and freelance writer Tan Mintao, 37, said people had adapted to the frequent testing regime.

“A new round of mass testing began yesterday at noon and ends today at noon. Preventive and control measures will only be adjusted when all the results are in, and for now, no one is allowed to go out,” he said, adding that some shops were delivering vegetables to the entrances of residential compounds.

Tan said he had expected the city to lock down because of the increasing number of confirmed cases. He has stocked up on instant noodles, rice, cooking oil and vegetables that can be stored to last until the Lunar New Year at the beginning of February.

“Xian does not face uncertainty and severity like Wuhan last year. There are more mild cases in Xian this time, and when the number of confirmed cases rises to a certain stage, we can see an inflection point,” he said.

The city is so quiet that the occasional sound of an ambulance passing his home can be startling, Tan said.

“I learned there were stranded people sleeping on the streets at night, unable to afford hotels and I hope they were all helped by the government,” he said.

“I was not feeling desperate and panicked. After all, I have my home and food. But other people who are stranded in Xian, the people who are living in the urban villages, they will encounter a lot of difficulties.”

