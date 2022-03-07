Covid forces Hong Kong ‘villain hitters’ to hang up shoes for first time in decades

The popular ritual of 'villain hitting' to repel bad luck has been halted for the first time in decades under a Hong Kong flyover, with police officers guarding the area to stop people gathering on Saturday (March 5) amid a raging fifth wave of Covid-19 infections.

The government announced on Thursday that the chairman of Wan Chai District Council and the District Office had reached a consensus with major ritual performers that they would suspend business underneath the Canal Road Flyover to avoid crowds gathering and increasing the risk of virus transmission.

The ritual, which is also known as 'petty person beating', is considered more effective when insects are awakened by the first thunder of the year. This year, the Insects Awakening on the lunar calendar falls on Saturday.

The ritual involves a practitioner using a shoe to hit a piece of paper with the name or photo of the customer’s chosen 'villains' and cursing these enemies to drive away bad luck.

The flyover area, commonly known as 'goose neck bridge' after an earlier structure, has been a popular site where the ritual performers have been carrying out their business throughout the year over the past few decades.

But no stalls were operating around noon on Saturday, and more than 10 police officers were seen patrolling nearby.

A villain beater with more than 30 years’ experience said she was told by other practitioners police had asked them to suspend business around the 'awakening', so she decided to close her stall between Friday and Sunday.

“We always work overnight during the Insects Awakening,” said Wong, who asked to be referred to by her surname only.

Wong, who predicted she would be “very busy” when the stall resumed on Monday, estimated she had lost more than HK$10,000 (S$1,745) on Saturday alone.

She also provides an online 'villain hitting' ritual for customers from mainland China and Southeast Asian countries.

“More younger generations have requested the service for a litany of social grievances in the past few years,” Wong added.

For HK$50 to HK$500, Wong, like the other professional beaters under the flyover, chants a spell over a piece of paper before setting it on fire and waving it around to ward off bad luck.

“It was always packed during Insects Awakening in the past years, we could hardly cross,” said Lisa Cheung, a 67-year-old housewife who lives near the flyover.

She was shocked by the empty space under the flyover, where messages were broadcast to remind the public of the latest social-distancing rules, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people.

Lai, a 29-year-old copywriter, tried his first 'petty person beating' online experience through a mobile app on Saturday afternoon.

During the virtual ceremony he complained about “messy” government anti-epidemic policies, but said he believed many villain beaters would refuse to involve politics in their ritual.

Hong Kong confirmed 37,521 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, pushing the overall tally to 440,609, with 1,774 related deaths.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.