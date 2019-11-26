Crackdown on pedestrian cellphone use in China to promote safety

Jiaxing, a city in East China's Zhejiang province, is going to strengthen checks and punishment on pedestrians who use their phones when crossing the road.

According to a recent local regulation stipulated and announced by the Zhejiang Provincial People's Congress concerning citizens' civilised conduct in Jiaxing, those who gaze upon their cellphones while crossing road intersections will be levied a fine between 5-50 yuan (S$1-S$7.90) starting Jan 1.

Cellphones are increasingly becoming an indispensable tool in China, with pedestrians, and even drivers, often seen engrossed in online conversations or video content without paying attention to their surroundings.

The number of deaths on the world's roads remains high with an estimated 1.35 million people killed each year, according to the 2018 Global Status Report on Road Safety from the World Health Organisation.

"Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29 years and cause considerable economic losses to individuals, their families, and to nations as a whole," the report said.

A survey conducted by China Youth Daily in January 2017 showed that 72.2 per cent of respondents had the experience of looking at their phones while crossing roads in China, which indicates that besides distracted driving, distracted walking is also a growing concern for road safety.

Wenzhou, another city in Zhejiang province, has implemented a regulation against such conducts to start Jan 1. Pedestrians will be warned or fined 10 yuan when caught watching their phones when crossing roads.

The police authority in Jiaxing said they will step up patrols and strengthen monitoring on roads with tougher enforcement and sterner punishment to rein in the increase of traffic accidents caused by smartphone usage.