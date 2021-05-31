Crackdown on 'unhealthy' wedding practices in developing city in China to curb vulgar rituals and extravagance

The Xiongan New Area is the latest region in China to announce a crackdown on over-the-top weddings, after a controversial pole dance at a reception last month that made national headlines.

The Xiongan New Area, a state-level experimental zone in Hebei province, northern China, that has been hand-picked by Chinese president Xi Jinping to be an innovative, green and resident-friendly development, has announced wedding reforms to clean up “unhealthy” traditions such as extravagant weddings and “vulgar” celebrations.

On Wednesday (May 26), the Hebei Provincial Department of Civil Affairs announced the reforms in a document on its website, stating they would be enforced for a trial period of three years in Xiongan and surrounding areas, including Baoding‘s Lianchi district, Hengshui’s Jizhou district, Handan’s Feixiang district and in Xinji city.

The traditions authorities want to curb include extravagant betrothal gifts, peer competition, wasteful weddings and vulgar celebrations, the notice said.

“We hope a healthy and frugal wedding tradition can become mainstream in society,” the notice said.

Members of the public celebrated the new policy online. “Weddings should be a beautiful thing, and not about spending money,” one said on Weibo, China’s Twitter.

“I never even wanted a wedding, I don‘t want to kiss in front of a bunch of relatives, I’d rather spend the money travelling with my new husband,” another said.

Extravagance and vulgar behaviour at Chinese weddings have often been a subject of debate in the country. The tradition is known as naohun, which literally means “making disturbances at weddings‘’, and dates back thousands of years.

Wedding guests generally derive great pleasure from letting the bride and groom kiss or from making them and bridesmaids do embarrassing tasks, including being tied up, wearing outrageous clothing or being forced to perform in an indecent manner.

Just two weeks ago, a video of a racy pole dance routine performed at a wedding reception went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

A sexy pole dancing performance shocks guests at a Hebei wedding reception.

​​​​PHOTO: Sohu

Critics have said such games are inappropriate and that some could be considered harassment.

As early as 2018, China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs had declared that modern weddings are extravagant and can sometimes raise controversial moral issues.

Those problems “not only hinder growth and poverty alleviation in rural areas, but also affect the harmony of families and healthy development of society”, the ministry said.

It declared that grass-roots government bodies would be asked to standardise marriage rites to address these issues.

In the past few months, several provinces had already announced wedding tradition cleanups, including Shandong, Henan and Guangdong.

On May 20, the unofficial Valentine‘s Day in China, the Xiongan government also organised a group wedding for 11 couples who contributed to building the new development zone, to promote a “healthy” tradition among young people and encourage more to migrate to the new area.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.