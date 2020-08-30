Crops at risk as southern China battles worst locust infestation in decades

Farmers in southern China have spoken of the devastation caused by one of the worst locust infestations in decades, saying the impact was far worse than they could have imagined.

“On each corn plant there were 30 to 40 locusts and very soon the leaves were all gone,” Lin Yichen, a villager from Pacuo in Yunnan province, said. “The leaves on the bamboo trees in the mountains were also eaten up two to three days after the locusts arrived.

“When we walked by those trees, we could clearly hear the sounds of locusts eating the leaves, which was really scary, and some people said if nobody came to kill the insects, they might eat us up as well.”

According to a briefing issued by the Jiangcheng county government last month, the swarms of yellow-spined bamboo locusts crossed the border in late June and have since made their way northwards.

According to official figures, the areas affected by the locusts doubled over 20 days in July.

As of August 17, 11 counties in the province had been hit with 106 square kilometres (41 square miles) affected.

Authorities have stepped up efforts to contain the outbreak – tens of thousands of inspectors have been sent to villages and forests, while drones were deployed to spray pesticides.

In a response to the fast-spreading infestation, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs held an emergency drill in Jiangcheng on July 27, when teams from Yunnan as well as the neighbouring provinces of Guangxi, Sichuan and Guizhou, met for “prevention and control works at the southeast border”, according to a statement on the ministry’s website.

The ministry warned that this year’s infestation from Laos could be the worst in a long time as they “came in earlier with larger numbers”, adding that the infestation could last until the end of the month and could spread from forest to farmlands, which could pose a grave threat to grain output, particularly corn.

Li Yan a hotel owner in Wenwu, a town near Pacuo village, said that a team of four forest inspectors had been staying there since early July.

She said inspectors, along with local operators, had been touring the area with two small trucks carrying pesticide sprayers to try to kill the insects.

One inspector, who asked to remain anonymous, said the goal was to build a surveillance network to stop the invasion.

But the inspector said it was not easy to tackle the highly mobile swarms, which can cover up to 70km a day, adding “what kind of drones can stop them?”

Peter Spurgin, a former member of the Australian Plague Locust Commission who helped tackle a locust outbreak in Laos in 2015 and 2016, said the most effective way to control the insects was to kill them before they were fully grown.

“Control of the mobile swarms is very difficult especially in mountainous terrain,” Spurgin said.

While the yellow-spined bamboo locust has long been present in Yunnan, Spurgin said the upsurge could be “linked to a gradual increase in undetected populations in remote locations over the last few years assisted by favourable breeding conditions, [for example] ideal rainfall at critical times in the locust life cycle”.

“There may even have been gradual movement of swarms within the region from other infestations,” he said.

The current infestation has been traced back to the appearance of locusts in northeastern Laos back in 2013.

The insects had not been seen there in large numbers for decades and local farmers had little idea what to do, and the areas affected increased substantially over the next three years, Spurgin said.

“All these infestations were located in tough conditions where access was very difficult – dense jungle and bamboo thickets in steep, mountainous terrain,” he said.

According to the Vientiane Times, locust outbreaks were reported in 140 places in the country in 2014, but in 2015 they had been recorded in more than 500 locations. By 2019, nine provinces in Laos had reported locust outbreaks, with corn and rice crops being the worst affected.

But information about the outbreak in Laos remains hard to come by. The country, one of the poorest in Southeast Asia, has closed its land borders since April 1, and agricultural experts from China have not been able to enter the country.

In February, the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International, a London-based NGO, launched a project in China and Laos that used remote sensing technology to monitor the locusts.

But the project has had to be delayed by the Covid-19 outbreak because scientists have not been able to travel to Laos or China, according to Belinda Luke, the insect pathologist who leads the project.

The latest infestation comes amid heightened concern about food security in China following heavy flooding along the Yangtze and an outbreak of African swine fever. These have been fuelled by anecdotal reports of grain shortages and calls by President Xi Jinping to cut back on food waste.

The latest figures from the Chinese Agricultural Outlook Committee indicate that demand for corn is likely to exceed supply by more than 16 million tonnes in the 12 months to September 2021.

The locust infestation could make the situation worse, and Spurgin said proper monitoring of the affected areas would be critical to controlling the outbreak and spotting potential hotspots, with farmers playing a critical role in the surveillance.

Yunnan has vowed to build a “six-level dynamic surveillance network” including local farmers and forest inspectors to “effectively contain the infestations by late September to minimise the losses by the bamboo locusts”.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.