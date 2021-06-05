Customs discovered diamonds worth $4.3m when a truck was stopped for inspection at Sha Tau Kok Control Point

More than 1,300 diamonds estimated to be worth HK$25 million (S$4.3 million) have been seized from a truck at a border checkpoint in Hong Kong in the biggest bust of its kind.

The Shenzhen-bound haul was discovered when the vehicle was selected for inspection at the Sha Tau Kok control point at about 8pm on Thursday (June 3).

The truck was found to be carrying HK$19 million worth of gold bars, which were not seized by customs as they had been declared as cargo to transport from Hong Kong to Shenzhen.

The gold bars were included in the declaration with local authorities but not the diamonds. So it was not illegal to transport the precious metal from Hong Kong to Shenzhen.

The bars were found inside a suitcase in the truck’s cargo compartment. Also in the compartment were two backpacks containing the diamonds.

Customs seized 1,302 diamonds, along with 330 grams of melee diamonds, 10 blue diamonds and one emerald. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Senior Superintendent Mark Woo Wai-kwan, head of the Customs and Excise Department’s syndicate crimes investigation bureau, said 1,302 diamonds were seized along with 330 grams of melee diamonds, 10 blue diamonds and one emerald.

“The diamonds weigh 0.3 to two carats each and the total haul is worth about HK$25 million,” he said. “It is the biggest-ever seizure of this kind.”

Customs officers arrested the 47-year-old male driver on suspicion of exporting unmanifested cargo – an offence that carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a HK$2 million fine.

Woo said the diamond-smuggling bid was designed to avoid stringent import restrictions and mainland Chinese taxes.

“We believe the diamonds were bound for factories across the border, where they would be turned into jewellery before being sold in the mainland market,” he said.

A man was arrested in connection with a smuggling case in which diamonds and precious stones valued about HK$25 million were seized at Sha Tau Kok Control Point. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

He added that officers were investigating the source of the diamonds and looking into whether there was a cross-border smuggling syndicate behind the attempt.

According to the department, it was the first diamond-smuggling case detected this year.

Customs officers foiled two diamond-running bids in October and November last year, seizing HK$7.5 million worth of stones in total.

The senior superintendent said they would strengthen inspections at control points and increase the exchange of intelligence to combat such illegal activities.

The suspect has been released on bail pending further investigation.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.