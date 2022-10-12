Cute Pallas's cat chokes to death on chicken piece and mourned by millions as Chinese zoo promises probe

The death of a male Pallas’s cat in China after it choked on a piece of unboned chicken has raised concerns about conditions at the zoo where it was part of a captive breeding programme.

Xining Zoo in northwestern Qinghai province announced the death of the small-sized cat online on Monday (Oct 10) and led to a flurry of questions and speculation online about the circumstance of the animal’s death.

The seven-year-old male, named Sun Simiao, became an online celebrity in China with his plump figure and cute appearance. Xining Zoo is the only place in China where people can see captive Pallas’s cats, with Simiao being the only captive male of the species in the country before his death.

Simiao’s death has trended among the top news items on mainland social media since Monday, with more than seven million views on Douyin alone.

“I’ve known you for one-and-a-half years on the internet. Have not got a chance to see you again in person. So sad for your death, little cutie!” wrote one person.

“You are like a sacred beast from ancient times. Maybe you have just gone back to Heaven. Be happy there, Simiao,” a second user said.

“Eat slowly in your next life,” another comment read.

The species is commonly found in the mountains of Siberia, Tibet and Mongolia and is listed as “of least concern” on the IUCN Red List, which is the world’s most comprehensive inventory of the global conservation status of biological species.

There are about 58,000 Pallas’s cats in the world, according to Dr Zhang Jinshuo, from the Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Beijing News reported.

The wild cats, also known as manuls, live an average of 3.6 years in the wild, but have a much longer lifespan in captivity, said Zhang.

The zoo said it will review the cat’s death and its captive breeding programme in a statement released online after the death of Simiao (above).

The zoo released an obituary for Simiao, saying his accidental death has put the human-assisted breeding of the species in “an embarrassing status”.

“We will review how this accident happened and reassess the risks in our feeding and management work to avoid similar tragedies from occurring again,” said the zoo.

In response to accusations from some internet users of a dereliction of duty, Qi Xinzhang, the zoo’s vice-director, said on Weibo that feeding a whole body or meat attached to bones to Pallas’s cats is better than smaller pieces of meat.

“This is acknowledged by our counterparts in Europe,” Qi wrote. “Regarding the cat food recommended by our North American counterparts, we found only young manuls eat it while adult ones don’t like eating it. Later, we will discuss whether we should adjust our feeding content.”

Simiao and his twin sister were found in the wild by a local resident in 2015 and later sent to the zoo after their adoptive carer found they had “untamed personalities”.

Simiao and another female had a girl kitten last year, which is the first captive-bred Pallas’s cat in the country. The Xining Zoo has four remaining female Pallas’s cats.

“We will continue to help breed more manuls once we find or rescue more males,” Qi said.

