Dancing troupe of older women win national dance challenge in China

Recently, a troupe of older women from Chongqing municipality created a sensation by winning a national dance challenge.

The Chongqing Aibo Art Group comprises women from 52 to 77 years old.

In China Central Television 12's Sunset Glow program broadcast on Jan 3, the women competed against two similar groups from Beijing, ultimately winning with a dance number called Calories.

The dancing women performed a modern routine that wasn't easy, considering the age of the performers. They impressed the audience with athletic twists and kicks. Every move was made with precision and vigour.

A handout photo. Ages of members of Chongqing Aibo Art Group range from 52 to 77, with an average age of 65.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Deng Xuehui, 66, director of Chongqing Aibo, formed the troupe in 2009. She chose popular dance styles popular with young people, such as jazz and hip-hop, rather than traditional square dances.

In the beginning, some members objected to the dance styles, but Deng insisted, and the work finally paid off.

The troupe has grown over time from six members to more than 50, and has appeared on CCTV 14 times since 2013.

In September 2019, the dancing women were invited to perform in New York City and were warmly welcomed by local Chinese people.

Deng said they train like a professional dance troupe. They practice and perform year round, except during summer and winter vacations and holidays.

"We are older women, but we are fond of art and life. We represent the positive elderly people of Chongqing," Deng said. "I'm planning to retire at 80, because we have more stages to dance on and more challenges to conquer."

