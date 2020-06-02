Daughter's perceptive essay moves doctor dad to tears in China

On Friday, Sun Jinzhong, a doctor who had been treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus for the previous 10 days at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, received a video from his wife.

It showed scrolling screenshots of his young daughter video chatting with him and the soundtrack consisted of her reading out her essay called "My father's eyes".

Sun Sihaoxue wrote the essay as homework for the winter vacation. Her father works in Renmin Hospital at Wuhan University, Hubei.

After listening to the essay he was moved to tears, delighted that his daughter understood and supported him.

"I told my daughter that many of my colleagues are also on the front line. They work harder and are in a more dangerous situation than me. They are more admirable," he said.

'MY FATHER'S EYES' BY SUN SIHAOXUE, 8-YEAR-OLD THIRD GRADER

My father and I haven't met for a few days. It is due to the horrible novel coronavirus that we can only see each other through video calls on the phone.

Although my father is not a soldier, he is a "warrior" dressed in white in the war against the virus.