Debate in China about why husband cooking for wife is considered extraordinary

A husband who makes dinner for his wife every day became a viral hit in China, sparking a debate about why society believes it is a big deal to see a man cooking in a relationship.

The husband, who remained anonymous, lives in the southern megacity Guangzhou and cooks for his wife, surnamed Xu, as a way to show affection and keep the romance alive.

Xu’s husband asks her every day what she would like to eat for dinner before she gets off work, and occasionally he surprises her with new dishes he recently learned.

“It has been more than a year since we met each other, and I do think I am very lucky to have married him,” Xu told the mainland video news platform Houlang.

“He has a passion for cooking, and he tries to cook a superb meal for me every day,” Xu said.

The video featured a montage of the husband delivering his day’s cooking for his wife.

PHOTO: Weibo

The viral video showed delectable dishes such as egg noodles, sausages, stir-fried pork slices with sweet peppers, steamed sweet potatoes, green vegetable soup, and fried chicken.

Xu added: “My cooking skills are not as good as his, but I want to tell him that I will keep learning little by little and cook for him too. Let’s make progress together.”

The video caused an explosive discussion on Weibo, with 3.98 million visits and 5,726 comments at the time of writing. The debate was about whether society should praise the husband or whether these gender roles in a marriage should be considered normal.

Many users expressed jealousy of their relationship with comments like, “How can I have such a good man?”

“If men can be like this husband, women would not be afraid of marriage. They would race to get married,” said one commenter.

However, others questioned why this behaviour from a man became a trending topic while women often cook for their families.

“Women who cook for their family for their whole lives have never been a trending topic. Why does this husband doing this for only a year make it?” asked one user.

“We often consider cooking by women as normal, but we treat it as a gift if men do the same. Why?” said another.

In 1995, China announced gender equality as a basic state policy during the World Conference on Women, but a government report published in 2020 found that Chinese women remain disadvantaged in society.

It found that women performed unpaid work – such as housework – more than twice as often as men. It also found that “caring for the family” was the top reason women dropped out of the job market.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.