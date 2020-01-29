Debunking the myths around China's deadly coronavirus outbreak

China's health authorities are racing against the clock to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has spread worldwide since breaking out in the central city of Wuhan more than a month ago. At the same time, officials are battling a torrent of rumours and unverified news about the outbreak. Here are some common questions:

1. CAN THE VIRUS BE TRANSMITTED AMONG HUMANS?

China's top Sars expert, Zhong Nanshan, confirmed last week that human-to-human transmission of the virus can happen, after Wuhan's health commission initially said no proof existed that it could spread from person to person.

Confirmation of human-to-human transmission has since been supported by medical studies, including one published in the medical journal The Lancet on Friday by scientists from Hong Kong University and China's State Key Laboratory of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Experts, however, are still trying to determine how easily the virus can be spread between humans, and if airborne transmission is feasible.

Human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus can happen. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

National Health Commission minister Ma Xiaowei said on Sunday that, unlike Sars, the coronavirus was contagious even in an incubation stage that could last up to 14 days. Ma added that some infected with the virus may not show any symptoms and further risks from the virus' potential mutations remain unknown.

"At present, the rate of development of the epidemic is accelerating," Ma said. "I am afraid that it will continue for some time, and the number of cases may increase."

The infected people are mostly aged between 40 and 60, Chinese health officials said. However, the confirmed infected cases also include a two-year-old girl in Guangxi province and a nine-month-old infant in Beijing, indicating that young children and infants were not immune to the virus.

ANSWER: YES, THE VIRUS CAN BE TRANSMITTED AMONG HUMANS.

2. IS THERE A CONFIRMED CURE FOR THE VIRUS?

Scientists have not yet found an effective cure for the recently identified strain, which can cause a wide range of symptoms in patients, including diarrhoea.

Most of the deaths so far have been of elderly and middle-aged people with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, but the youngest-known victim was a 36-year-old man from Hubei province.