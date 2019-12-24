Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
CHOW HOW BAN and HANIS ZAINAL
The Star/Asia News Network

A former chairman of an asset management company in China, who has been detained for corruption, is said to have had affairs with over 100 women.

Tales of Lai Xiaomin, 57, gifting his former wives and lovers properties and housing them in a neighbourhood in Zhuhai city had appeared on social media, China Press reported.

Apparently, these former spouses and lovers, and also their children, lived in the same area without much problem. He had also allegedly given the women positions as managers, executives and directors in his companies.

Lai was arrested in April.

Authorities had found more than 100 properties under his name and some 270 million yuan (S$52.2 million) in cash weighing about three tonnes at his home.

Investigations also revealed that Lai's mother had received bribes of up to 300 million yuan and that his total ill-gained assets were estimated at more than two billion yuan.

Lai was a Chinese Communist Party delegate of the National People's Congress from 2013 until 2018.

He was expelled from the party and he is the first party leader since 2017 to be charged in court for bigamy.

