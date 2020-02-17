Diary of a nurse in Hubei: Witness an elderly couple's love story

Tao Jing, a member of the first medical team sent from Chongqing to Hubei province, who is chief superintendent nurse with the general practice department of Chongqing Emergency Medical Center, is getting widespread attention for a diary entry on Thursday about the love of an elderly couple in the isolation ward at Hubei Hanchuan People's Hospital.

Today is the 19th day that the first batch of medical workers from Chongqing arrived in Xiaogan, Hubei. It is also the 15th day that the 15 of us transferred to work at Hanchuan People's Hospital. I can't believe that half a month has passed in the blink of an eye.

Our relationship with the patients is getting better and better as our fight against the epidemic continues.

Today, we organised an activity to making beautiful origami in the isolation ward. Many patients participated and found it very fun. We saw smiles finally appear on everyone's face, especially the elderly couple on bed 12.

Their English names are Darby and Joan. Since the old man came to the isolation ward, the old woman insisted on entering the isolation ward to care for him, despite the risk of infection.

The grandfather suffered from heart failure over the past two days and his wife worried so much that she could not sleep well.

Tao Jing (in protective suit), a member of the first medical team from Chongqing to Hubei, who is chief superintendent nurse with the general practice department of Chongqing Emergency Medical Center, teaches patients how to make origami in the isolation ward of Hubei Hanchuan People's Hospital on Thursday. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Today's activity made them smile. The grandma folded a sailboat and said she hoped the grandpa recovers soon and they can both enjoy smooth sailing in the future.

I was touched by their love. I hope they can both be healthy and happy.

Someone once asked me, as a medical worker, how do I feel about my profession. The answer lies in this, it is the patients' smiles that make me feel most happy.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.