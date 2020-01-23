Director of Beijing's Forbidden City apologises over parking incident

The director of the Palace Museum in Beijing, also known as the Forbidden City, apologised on Tuesday for a controversial incident brought to light through a post on Sina Weibo on Friday.

The post featured a woman with the user name Lu Xiaobao, who showed off her luxury car by parking it inside the Forbidden City on Jan 13, which was a Monday, drawing a lot of flak from netizens. The compound is closed for public on Mondays.

The public reaction was furious as they feared damage to cultural relics at the 600-year-old Forbidden City, which was China's imperial palace from 1420 to 1911.

They pointed out that in recent years, some foreign state leaders' motorcades were asked to stop outside the Meridian Gate, the front door of the Forbidden City, when they visited the site on open days.

With the latest incident drawing wide attention, Wang Xudong, director of the museum, issued the apology through the museum's official account on Sina Weibo on Tuesday midnight.

HERITAGE CONCERNS

Reacting to the outcry, he said it reflects people's concern for cultural heritage. "I sincerely apologise again to the public."

The director said there was an event at the museum that was approved by museum authorities and attended by some 200 people on Jan 13.

He, however, admitted the woman's car was parked on the southern part of the square between the Gate of Supreme Harmony (Taihemen) and the Meridian Gate, and not near the museum's western gate, where it entered.

Taihemen leads to the Hall of Supreme Harmony, which is the largest and grandest hall in the Forbidden City known for its architectural splendor.