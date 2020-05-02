Discharged coronavirus patient in China to donate plasma for research

Medical staff in protective suits treat a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, in Wuhan on Jan 28, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Qiu Quanlin
China Daily/Asia News Network

A man who was discharged from a hospital in Qingyuan, South China's Guangdong province, after being infected with the novel coronavirus, is willing to donate his blood plasma for use in scientific research to save patients with the disease.

The man, who declined to be named, was the second patient with the spreading virus to be discharged from the hospital in Qingyuan on Sunday, after receiving 10 days of treatment.

"I will donate my plasma within a week. I was told when I was in the hospital that blood plasma in the bodies of people recovering from the disease would be of good use in treatment of the novel coronavirus," he said.

The man, 19, was diagnosed on Jan 24 after returning from training in Central China's Hubei province.

Liu Ke, a nurse at the Qingyuan People's Hospital, said the man was quite optimistic about the treatment when he was staying in the hospital.

"He was very confident about the medical technology used in treating the disease," Liu said.

