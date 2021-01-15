Disinfection sprays 'less effective' than traditional virus-killing methods, says Hong Kong's consumer watchdog

Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog has found that 80 per cent of disinfectant products proving popular during the Covid-19 pandemic are less effective in killing bacteria and viruses than the far-cheaper, traditional method of using diluted bleach.

The Consumer Council found only three of the 15 multi-purpose disinfectants analysed performed as well in consistently eliminating pathogens as simply using alcohol or bleach-based solutions.

That was the case even though the branded products were up to 20 times more expensive, the study published on Thursday (Jan 14) revealed.

“From the test results, the council reminds consumers that diluted bleach solution, as compared to disinfectant sprays, is a relatively more economical, consistently effective and reliable choice for general disinfection,” the council’s chairman of research and testing Professor Nora Tam Fung-yee told a press conference.

Alcohol-based solutions were also more effective and reliable choices for disinfecting hands, the council said.

The brand-name products have proven attractive to customers over the Covid-19 crisis for their supposed convenience.

Many manufacturers claimed the products could be effective without the need for dilution beforehand, making them easier to use when disinfecting everyday items such as clothing and tables.

Although eight of the disinfectants tested were found to be highly effective against bacteria – with a kill rate of over 99.99 per cent – only two met the same standards for reducing viral infectivity.

In identical tests, a 75 per cent alcohol-based solution and a bleach one were able to kill nearly all the bacteria present.

The alcohol-based solution proved slightly less effective against viruses than bleach versions – reducing viral infectivity by 87.89 per cent compared with the latter’s 99.83 per cent.

When measuring performance tackling bacteria and viruses, the council concluded that only three of the 15 branded disinfectants were as consistently effective as both alcohol and bleach forms.

Despite this effectiveness gap, popular disinfectant sprays tended to be far more expensive than the traditional methods, particularly when compared to alcohol-based solutions.

With prices ranging from HK$88 (S$15) to HK$798 per bottle, multi-purpose disinfectant sprays were anywhere from seven to 20 times more expensive than alcohol-based solutions on the market today, Tam said.

“So we can see the traditional methods, alcohol-based preparation and diluted bleach solution, are cost-effective options sufficient for disinfecting hands and general environments respectively,” Tam said.

When asked whether the council advised consumers not to buy these disinfectants, Tam said: “It’s up to the consumer to make their informed choice.

“But the problem is [the claims on the products are] not exactly the same as what our tests show. So when you have this product you think is safe, but actually it’s dangerous because you will [move around very freely] since you think you have the protection.”

A handout photo. The council tested the effectiveness of 15 different types of popular multi-purpose disinfectants against bacteria and viruses.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Another risk of these types of disinfectants was that they might be unstable, losing their effectiveness if left in high temperatures or not used immediately, said Gilly Wong Fung-han, the council’s chief executive.

“It’s very important for consumers to understand its distinct nature, so you have to use it really, really quickly,” Wong said.

She also noted that consumers could not treat them as “just another cleaning agent,” saying that items must be cleaned first before they could be disinfected.

Wong recommended that consumers applied extra caution when reading labels so they knew exactly what was in the disinfectants they chose to use.

The public is urged to be aware of the potential health consequences of misuse, which can cause respiratory and skin damage if the disinfectants are inhaled or eaten, or allowed to touch the user’s skin. The warning also applies to alcohol and bleach-based solutions.

“All of these are not good for your hands, and your health,” Tam said. “So if you use bleach solution, please wear gloves, and if you use the alcohol solution, if possible, use more hand cream to protect your hands,” she said.

Tam concluded by reminding consumers that “all of these disinfectant sprays are not invincible anti-pandemic products”.

She said the most effective way to combat the pandemic was to follow the government’s basic public health guidelines: wear face masks correctly, wash hands regularly, and maintain personal hygiene and social distancing.

“I think these are more effective and basic methods to protect us from the pandemic situation, and not really all these disinfectant sprays,” she said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.