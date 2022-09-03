'Do they have to shame him?' School in China defends forcibly cutting student's hair after disturbing video appears online

A school in China has come under fire after an instructor forcibly cut a student's hair off in front of his classmates in a now-viral video that has caused uproar over mainland Chinese schools forcing students to look a certain way.

The unnamed student from Feiyun Middle School in Ruian, Zhejiang province, eastern China, was forced to undergo a haircut by a People's Liberation Army (PLA) instructor in the school's playground as his schoolmates watched during military training.

In the confronting video of the incident, the PLA soldier used a pair of scissors to cut the boy's hair as he sat cowering on the ground, leaning on one elbow and lowering his head to avoid the scissors.

A group of students was seen sitting nearby watching the scene while dozens more sat further away.

In some countries, forcibly cutting a person's hair against their will is considered assault and illegal.

The student is seen cowering under the scissor wielding military instructor in the disturbing video.

PHOTO: Weibo

The students were undergoing military service, an annual exercise that usually lasts two weeks for older students in mainland China at the start of the academic year.

The school gave specific orders about student hairstyles before the training commenced, and said the boy had refused to comply. A staff member from the school claimed permission had been obtained from the boy's parents, the Beijing Times reported.

"It's our school rule for boys to have hair short enough to expose their sideburns and girls to keep their bangs above eyebrows," he said.

Parents were informed about the rule in advance but the boy had not complied, according to the school.

"We had parent representatives at the scene. The child was not lying on the playground as reported, but sat and expressed opposition," he claimed.

He added that the video was originally shared online by a parent because they thought it was a good lesson for the boy.

The video triggered heated discussion online, with most people criticising the forced haircut as humiliating and repressive, while a small number of people supported the school's actions.

Strict rules on hair, make-up, jewellery and clothing are still common in schools across China, although public opinion is increasingly at odds with this.

PHOTO: Weibo

"Did they have to shame him in public? They should feel ashamed of themselves," one Weibo user wrote.

"The child is old enough to decide on his own. What can he do in the future if he doesn't even have the right to decide about his own hair?" another commented. "What creativity and individuality shall we expect from them if we ask all of them to be the same?"

Similar rules are still common in schools across the country despite increasing criticism from the public in recent years.

In a notice issued at the start of last month to its newly-enrolled students, another school in northern China's Hebei province warned all girls and boys against long hair and "weird hairstyles" , attaching photos of a handful of specific hairstyles that are acceptable.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.