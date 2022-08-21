Doctor in China accused of exaggerating illnesses to prescribe expensive treatments

A veteran doctor from a top hospital in central China has been suspended amid serious online allegations against him, including recommending expensive and unnecessary treatments to patients to make more money.

The case turned into a national controversy after anonymous posts online accused the doctor , 48-year-old Liu Xiangfeng from Hunan province, of exaggerating people's illnesses to justify prescribing costly treatments.

A preliminary investigation by Second Xiangya Hospital, where Liu worked for over 20 years, found the doctor "had substandard practices during his medical work", the hospital said in a statement on Thursday.

Alleged misconduct by Liu, who specialised in minimally invasive surgeries to treat illnesses mainly in the digestive system, included showing other people's blood samples to patients' families or prescribing expensive chemotherapy to end-stage cancer patients for whom it would not make any difference and just cause them pain.

The allegations were made in a series of posts published at the beginning of the week on Zhihu, China's version of Quora.

The posts, by users who claimed to have been his colleagues, also accused Liu of bullying junior doctors and taking unreasonable deductions from their pay cheques. Liu led the hepato-biliary-pancreatic department and was the deputy director of the centre of emergency care at the hospital.

Liu has been suspended and removed from his positions at the centres as an investigation continues, the hospital said.

"We have zero tolerance for violating regulations and disciplines," it said.

The hospital vowed to launch a campaign to remind its staff to follow proper medical ethics.

The incident has added a further blow to the public distrust for medical workers in China, a persistent reality in the country.

Over the years, doctors have been attacked and sometimes murdered by irate patients or family members.

In February 2021, a man was given a suspended death sentence for stabbing his eye doctor and causing him serious injuries in Beijing in 2020. The attacker also stabbed three other people, who received minor injuries.

"If these accusations are true, I think Liu deserves the death penalty. If they were all made up, the rumourmongers should receive harsh punishment. The doctor-patient relationship has already been tense and it cannot bear more," said one popular comment on Weibo.

Having graduated from the medical school of the Central South University in 1998, Liu has spent most of the past two decades at Xiangya, according to his biography on the hospital's website.

He studied at Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine between 2017 and 2018 and has published more than a dozen research papers in major international and domestic journals.

The hospital's website also carried dozens of articles about Liu's excellent medical skills, detailing how he treated patients with complicated diseases with his exceptional expertise.

