Doctors find 11kg stomach tumour in Chinese woman who thought she was simply gaining weight

Doctors in eastern China told a woman who thought she was inexplicably gaining weight that she had an 11kg tumour growing in her stomach.

The woman in Jiangsu province, surnamed Lin, said she had been slim her entire life, weighing around 50kg. Suddenly, she could not stop gaining weight no matter how hard she exercised. Her stomach also began to expand , giving her the appearance of being pregnant.

“I thought I gained weight, so I went to exercise to get rid of the fat,” Lin said.

When her family convinced her to visit a hospital, the doctor told her she had a large tumour growing in her stomach. The 46cm tumour was removed on June 2 and, at 11kg, weighed more than most newborn babies.

Doctors perform an operation on a Lin to remove the tumour. Photo: Weibo

While it was benign, they said it would have put pressure on her organs and caused further damage if she had not removed it.

According to Jiangsu Television’s report, there was even a risk that the tumour cells could spread from the site of formation to another part of the body.

To avoid a situation like Lin’s, doctors advise everyone to get regular medical check-ups and seek medical attention if problems arise.

One person online said they had a similar experience and thought they had gained a couple of kilograms due to constipation.

“After a series of tests, I discovered it was a cyst.”

The story shocked the mainland Chinese internet, with one commenter saying they felt “anxious” after reading the story.

“It’s as if I have problems all over my body.”

Another said: “It seems that sudden weight gain or loss should be taken seriously”.

In a similar incident in 2017, a 51-year-old woman did not check on her protruding stomach because she assumed she was obese. However, doctors later found a 5kg tumour during a routine check-up.

Also in 2017, doctors removed a 34kg tumour that had grown inside a woman’s uterus. She had lived with the tumour for five years after the diagnosis because she could not afford the operation.

At its worst, the woman could not sleep or walk because of the tumour. She managed to raise enough money from charities to get the 8-hour surgery. She was revisited in 2021 and was healthy with no additional tumours.

In 2016, a Chinese man had “one of the world’s biggest tumours” removed from his stomach after it had grown because he could not afford treatment. By the time he decided to go to hospital, his stomach had grown larger than most women’s during a full-term pregnancy.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.