'Done shooting? Let's go eat!' Man's fabricated video proof to mother he is trying to date amuses China with funny outtake

A delightful video of a man filming himself at a matchmaking event, and then forgetting to edit himself telling his friend to ditch the function, racked up millions of views on mainland Chinese social media over the past few days.

On Aug 7, the 28-year-old man known by his profile name Student Ai Gao recorded himself at a matchmaking gathering in Jinan in eastern China's Shandong province to prove to his mother that he had been making an effort to find a wife.

In the video, the man, who had short curly hair and a big smile, videotaped the matchmaking crowd that had gathered behind him and said: "Hi Mum! Today I've come to attend the matchmaking event!"

"As you can see, I am very serious about finding a wife. I hope you are no longer concerned about me," he added.

Unfortunately, the man forgot to edit out a blooper reel and most certainly failed to assuage his mother's concern.

"Did you finish shooting?," the man asked his friend at the end of the video. "Let's go eat now!," he said after receiving confirmation from the friend.

'Student Ai Gao' poses in front of a matchmaking event he did not attend.

PHOTO: Douyin

The fact that the man was attending a matchmaking event to tick a box for his mother amused millions online, with many pointing out that "People across China now know that you were being perfunctory."

"It's a good video, but remember to edit it next time," someone joked.

Another said: "I really like his personality and he did the same thing that I did to calm my mother."

On the other hand, many people saw the video as an example of the unbearable pressure from parents on young Chinese people to get married.

"I've already sent your video to many of my colleagues who have been desperately trying to find a boyfriend," a user commented below Ai Gao's video.

Another said: "Young people in China now seek life partners primarily to satisfy their mothers."

Marriage is an integral part of traditional Chinese culture and is considered an essential step towards fulfilling one's obligations to their parents. The pressure on children to marry and start a family can be a significant source of conflict within families.

However, this tradition has shown signs of changing in recent years, as more people in China are marrying later in life.

According to data from the Ministry of Civil Affairs, registered marriages have been declining for nearly a decade.

In China, the "late marriage" trend of people marrying between the ages of 25 and 29 has become the norm. Previously, most people married between the ages of 20 and 24.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.