'Don't let wife work' or 'she'll run off': Advice from mum in China goes viral

A mother-in-law in China has trended on mainland social media after she was filmed telling her son not to let his wife work to prevent a marriage crisis.

In the video posted by the man’s wife, she and her husband talked with her mother-in-law, who tells her son that he can’t let his wife leave home to work, reported Sina News.

Although the couple from Jiangsu province, eastern China, has been married for eight years, the woman said her mother-in-law was still anxious their marriage might end. Her fears were heightened recently after she heard of a case where a woman had filed for divorce after getting a job.

The woman reassured her mother-in-law in the video and said her husband has been treating her well, and being a stay-at-home mum has been satisfying for her.

The video of the couple’s story has generated significant online discussion, with almost 5 million people watching it.

“I married my husband eight years ago, and I started my housewife lifestyle after giving birth. He makes me feel very secure,” the woman said.

She added that her husband had been giving her his salary each month to manage their finances. She said he also helped with housework, such as cooking and cleaning and spent quality time with the family.

The woman’s daughter-in-law explained she is happy in her marriage regardless of whether she worked or not and pointed out that her husband helped with household chores.

A few people supported the mother-in-law’s view, but most found her attitude outdated and sexist.

One user jokingly asked: “Why didn’t the mother-in-law keep her son at home instead? There was one man in the village where I live divorcing his wife after working away from home.”

A second wrote: “The mother-in-law was attempting to ‘steal’ the life of her daughter-in-law.”

Another commented: “The mother-in-law treats the woman as a machine, not an independent adult.”

“The mother-in-law appears to be a scheming woman,” another said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.