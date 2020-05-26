Don't scare easily? Maybe this swing will do it

The world's highest and fastest cliff swing — the Yunyang Longgang Cliff Swing in Chongqing — will open to the public on June 30.

The swing is located on the edge of a cliff at Longgang Scenic Spot in Yunyang county, 700 metres above the Shisun River.

It consists of a 100-metre-tall arch tower and a 108-metre-tall launch tower, which generating a maximum speed of 130 kilometres per hour. The arc of the swing reaches 90 degrees 70 metres from the cliff.

With a swing diameter of up to 91.5 meters, the Yunyang Longgang Cliff Swing is said to be more thrilling than the Nevis Swing in Queenstown, New Zealand, or the Glenwood Canyon Cliff Swing in the United States.

The wild adventure at Longgang Scenic Spot takes thrill-seekers on world-record ride of a lifetime, promoters say.

To ensure safety, the builder and the China Special Equipment Inspection and Research Institute have carried out many tests over more than four months. The project is protected from lightning or other electrical events and can withstand a magnitude-10 earthquake or a level-14 typhoon.

The cliff swing is currently undergoing additional inspection by the institute.