Don't settle, wait for true love,' says Chinese academic in viral advice videos

A university professor's series of videos about love, in which he urges young people to insist on finding love rather than yielding to social pressure to rush into marriage, has taken Chinese social media by storm.

Liang Yongan, a 67-year-old Chinese literature academic at Fudan University, has 470,000 followers on social media platform Bilibili. Most of his 65 videos offer straightforward, down-to-earth love and relationship advice to young people.

One of his most popular videos from February addressed single people's stress and anxiety about being pushed by their parents and relatives to date or to marry.

"Parents may appear to help you find happiness, but they are actually digging pits for you to jump into. See what a high divorce rate we have now," Liang said in the video that has been viewed 4.3 million times and received 210,000 likes.

‘Love is the only thing in history that will not occur through pushing,’ says Liang.

PHOTO: qq.com

He said finding true love was more important than marrying someone for the sake of pleasing others.

"Love is the only thing in history that will not occur through pushing," said Liang. "In the meantime we should be grateful to our parents for their care about us. We should understand their anxiety, but we must stick to the importance of love in marriage."

China's 2018 Statistical Yearbook showed the country had 240 million single residents aged above 15, including 215 million people who had never married and 23 million divorcees.

The scholar said a growing singles population is a symbol of social progress.

He said when hearing an official from Shanghai's Jinshan district say that the local average marriage registry age was 35 years, he felt happy.

"A young person in a first-tier city can live happily by himself or herself. He or she can travel or go to a concert. The cost of giving up your single life is high. Therefore you should find a person who is really worthy of your love, then you can live a better life than your single life," said Liang.

A handout photo. Work pressures, the cost of housing and raising a child are also factors young people are forced to weigh up to the detriment of true love, says Liang.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

He said the difficulties for people to find a partner ranged from having no spare time to date to high living costs such as buying a house and raising a child.

He also called out the sexist attitudes that commonly place women under significant pressure in Chinese society to marry before the age of 30 or be seen as "leftover", while men don't have the same constraints, said Liang.

He said there is much "calculation and checking" in love, regarding family background, looks, income and education.

"Our biggest problem is that we think too much and check too much," said Liang. "I always believe love is a thing happens at first sight. You like that person and that's it. But sometimes some of us have spent years pondering about whether we should love or marry a person."

He said that "it's more and more difficult to have two people fall in love partly because men are not used to modern women who are strong and independent".

"I desperately need this kind of guidance," wrote one person at bilbili.com. "What Teacher Liang said is more useful than psychology theories."

"The professor is romantic and his comments are insightful!" another user said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.