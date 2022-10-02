'Don't underestimate a child's ability': Chinese school praised for teaching kids life skills like outdoor cooking

A primary school in China that set up an outdoor kitchen to teach students cooking and life skills has gone viral on mainland Chinese social media.

The outdoor kitchen at an unnamed primary school in Zhejiang province, eastern China, was covered in a news story on Star Video that has drawn substantial online interest.

The Chinese government recently introduced a new curriculum starting this month for primary and secondary students to improve their independence and learn life skills such as cooking.

Chinese children have long had a reputation for lacking independence and the ability to cope with life, the government hopes the new curriculum with its practical focus can change this.

In the video, a group of students in blue aprons holding kitchen utensils gather around the outdoor kitchen's brick stoves which are shown next to a playground.

Once the cooking started, children are seen collecting firewood and then breaking it into smaller pieces and feeding the oven fires.

Other students prepare ingredients by carving chicken, shredding potatoes and whisking eggs.

Once the ingredients are prepared, the teams of students start cooking with woks. One team makes stir-fried scrambled eggs with tomato, while other teams stew chicken with diced potatoes, cook fish, and stir-fry cauliflowers.

The outdoor kitchen initiative is supported by the parents. One mother, surnamed Li, said it would help the children feel fulfilled and develop culinary skills.

"It's very meaningful because it offers an opportunity for them to learn how to clean, cut, and cook food," Li said.

The video attracted praise online after going viral.

One person commented: "Do not underestimate a child's ability."

"Every dish looks very good, nicely done!" said another person.

"I hope this way of teaching can be spread to other schools in the country. The children will enjoy learning and grow stronger as a result," a third person said.

"I hope schools can launch more activities like this cooking class, after all, acquiring knowledge needs practice," said another person.

