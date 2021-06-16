Dragon Boat Festival chaos as tourists overwhelm historical mountain scenic area in China

A famous tourist attraction in eastern China apologised on Monday for its poor crowd management after thousands of people were trapped for hours waiting for the cable car service to take them back down a mountain.

The tourists crowded inside the information centre at Zhongtianmen , a scenic area of the Mount Tai cultural and historical park in Shandong on Sunday morning. Videos of the chaotic scene circulating widely on Chinese social media, and in one video clip many people wearing face masks shouted together, “open the door”.

“We offer a sincere apology for the inconvenience caused by some upgrades being made in our scenic zone, our inconsiderate service and improper management,” Mount Tai’s management said.

PHOTO: Facebook/ExploreMelaka Mount Tai holds cultural significance in China as not only the tallest mountain in Shandong province but also a spot for worship for thousands of years.

According to a statement from the site’s management, the tourist numbers at the information centre, which lies partway up Mount Tai, began to increase at about 8am. Around an hour later, the centre was flooded with people gathered in the waiting room for the trip down the mountain.

Eventually, tourists began to skip the line for the cable car by climbing over barriers and some charged into the ticketing area. Others gathered around the shuttle buses, the alternative way down the mountain, making it harder for the buses to leave the site.

The tourists’ behaviour resulted in the entire system becoming inefficient, adding to the chaotic situation in the area, said the manager’s statement.

The tourists were dispersed after 10am because the local authorities increased shuttle buses and simplified the ticket checking procedure. They also dispatched 40 police officers to maintain order.

Dense fog may have also been a reason for the long wait because tourists assembled in the Zhongtianmen area instead of moving on to the peak of the mountain to watch the sunrise, as they would not have been able to see it. Instead, they wanted to take the cablecar to leave the mountain, the Chutian Metropolis News reports.

The management said the tourists shouted “open the door” when the six ticket entrances for the cable cars were temporarily closed because employees had to remove people who entered areas banned for tourists.

“I spent eight hours climbing to the top of the mountain, aiming to watch the sunrise. I was exhausted. I wanted to go down the mountain by cable car and was told I had to wait for a few hours,” said a Weibo user who claimed to visit Mount Tai over the weekend. “There were crowds of people on both my way up and down the mountain.”

A second person wrote: “I was there and I witnessed the terrible management of the scenic area. There were several lines and we were not sure which line we should wait in. Some tourists quarrelled with the staff.”

PHOTO: Facebook/Mount Tai The Ministry of Culture and Tourism estimated that 90 million domestic trips were made during the Dragon Boat Festival this year, almost doubling the figure from last year, when China began to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lanzhou Shui Mo Dan Xia Geopark in northwestern Gansu province had to apologise in early May after visitors celebrating the Labour Day holiday complained on social media that the management did not provide enough shuttle buses for the tourists.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.