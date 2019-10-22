Drunken kung fu? Chinese MMA fighter knocks stumbling martial arts 'master' down six times

If you enjoyed seeing Chinese MMA fighter "A Hu" thoroughly destroy wing chun "master" Ding Hao last weekend, you'll be glad to know this wasn't the first time he's exposed a kung fu fraud.

Ding - who was also obliterated by Xu Xiaodong - taunted A Hu in the ring before being sent face first to the canvas by a head kick after just 72 seconds.

But A Hu also fought against another traditional martial arts "master" in a kick-boxing match in August, taking on Tang Duoji, founder of the kung fu style gong quan.

No prizes for guessing who was the winner.

To his credit, Tang lasts a lot longer than Ding - though that's probably because the referee inexplicably allowed him to keep going despite him getting knocked down six times.

A Hu throws a few punches early on, backing Tang into the corner, and Tang uses a hilarious slip and slide move to roll away and out of trouble.

Tang begins eating shots to the face, and the referee checks to see if he can continue.

Knowing he's in full control, A Hu even tries an audacious spinning cartwheel kick, and smiles when he misses. He continues peppering his opponent's face and the ref makes a second check, but still lets things continue.