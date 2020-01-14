Egg freezing technology raises late motherhood hopes for Chinese women

Guo Lei had a nightmare before her egg-retrieval day at a fertility clinic in Los Angeles, a city in the United States.

She dreamed of having her body incised and torn open from both sides from neck down, leaving two scars that could jeopardise her livestreaming career in Beijing.

Egg retrieval is a process in which a woman's eggs are removed from her ovaries. These eggs are mixed with a man's sperm to facilitate fertilisation.

But the real-life surgery passed like a breeze, thanks to anaesthesia.

As planned, a total of eight eggs were retrieved from her body in less than 15 minutes and transferred to a liquid nitrogen canister for storage for up to ten years.

"If I do not have a child in three years, I'll probably thaw and use these eggs. It's my Plan B," she said.

At 32, Guo is already behind her original plan of becoming a mother before reaching 30. She blamed the delay to a hectic work schedule and difficulty in finding a suitable partner.

Rapid economic development in China has tapped into the potential of female workforce and diminished the urgency of childbearing for women committed to work or self-improvement.

According to the National Health Commission, the average age at which women give birth to the first child in China reached nearly 26 in 2015, and rose by one year from 2016 to 2019.

In Shanghai, the childbearing age is as high as 29, the municipal women's federation said.

BIOLOGICAL CLOCK TICKING

But the biological clock for women is ticking irrespective of the societal change. While men can produce sperm throughout their lives, women's eggs diminish in quality and quantity as they age, and decrease rapidly after the late thirties.

With ovaries deteriorating fast after 35, it's not easy to get pregnant, and there are risks of miscarriage or birth defects, Qiao Jie, president of Peking University Third Hospital, said at a news conference.