Elderly Chinese man repairs village roads for 47 years

Over the past 47 years, Liu Shide has never stopped doing volunteer repair work on roads in his village.

Liu, 83, a resident of Xinhe village in Mishan city, Northeast China's Heilongjiang province, began the work in 1972 when he found that villagers and vehicles were greatly affected by terrible road conditions, especially in rainy days.

"In the old days, villagers seldom went out of the village because of inconvenient transportation," he said. "Even walking around the village, our clothes and shoes often became quite dirty because of the dust in sunny days and mud in rainy days."

So he decided to do something about it.

During the slack season, he spent several months on transporting soil with his wheelbarrow to the east side of the village and building a 500-meter-long dirt road that could connect the village with the outside world.

Now the road has been changed into a new cement road, but due to the heavy transportation of agricultural vehicles, the road is damaged frequently and drivers are often affected by bumps.

Whenever there is any damage to the road, he goes there immediately and repairs it with soil, gravel and broken bricks.

He often starts his work in the early morning and returns home late in the evening.

During the rainy season, he goes out more frequently because he is afraid the water will damage the road.

"I have to maintain the smoothness of the road before rain," he told a local media. "And I also fill soil to some low-lying places in the village to avoid any impact on walking outside."

"Some of my relatives and neighbours told me that I will not be able to solve all the problems and asked me to stay at home because of my old age," he said. "In fact, I just want to do something that can make it easier for everyone to get out."

"Furthermore, it is quite a good way for me to do physical exercise, which keeps me healthier," he added. "I will continue as I believe I am still strong enough."