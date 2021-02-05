Elderly Hong Kong housewife who ran prostitution ring must pay back $5.7m or do 10 more years behind bars

A Hong Kong housewife jailed for running a large-scale prostitution ring with the aid of her two domestic workers must pay back HK$33 million (S$5.7 million) in earnings or face 10 more years in prison.

District judge Amanda Woodcock on Friday (Feb 5) issued a confiscation order upon prosecutors’ request against Heidi Wong Pui-ting, the septuagenarian mastermind behind the escort service based in her Mid-Levels luxury flat.

The housewife was jailed last November for three years following her guilty plea to charges of conspiracy to live on the earnings of prostitution of others, and dealing with property known or believed to represent proceeds of an indictable offence.

The sum of HK$33,189,534.45, to be seized pursuant to Section 8 of the Organised and Serious Crimes Ordinance, covered Wong’s net income and benefit acquired between 2009 and 2018 from her lucrative racket, as recorded in 17 detailed ledgers found by police.

She was ordered to pay up in six months, or serve an additional term of 10 more years.

The District Court heard Wong set up six sex websites after she became too old to work as an escort, and enlisted two of her domestic helpers to answer calls, record transactions and arrange services.

Prosecutors said Wong then used three bank accounts to handle the money, which involved thousands of transactions, totalling more than HK$48 million, which “in whole or in part, directly or indirectly”, represented proceeds of the prostitution service, priced at a standard rate of HK$6,000 per service.

The syndicate was uncovered in May 2018, when police organised a sting operation and arrested the trio along with the three women, who were Russian or Venezuelan passport holders, for offering sex services to the officers.

The two domestic helpers were also jailed after admitting their roles in the scheme.

Jeanette Villaflores Gallego, 47, was jailed for 10 months, while Jo-an Evera Palpal-Latoc, 42, received a shorter term of seven months.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.