Elderly Hongkongers protest outside police headquarters in Wan Chai in support of alleged abuse victims

About 40 elderly Hong Kong protesters - known as the silver-haired gang - gathered in the rain outside police headquarters on Sunday to begin a 48-hour sit-in to show support for anti-government comrades allegedly abused by the force.

The group chanted protest slogans, such as "Hongkongers, resist", at the Wan Chai demonstration and held banners that read "old but not useless". They also displayed posters of what were purported to be X-ray images of injuries sustained by protesters during and after arrests.

The silver-haired group organised a rally in July that attracted an estimated 9,000 people.

For 65-year-old Mr Yau, the rally on Sunday was the latest in a long history of protests he had attended.