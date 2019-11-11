Elderly man in China has a million reasons to go to work, even after retirement

Liu Jinghui sews and mends trousers for a passenger at Changsha Railway Station in Changsha, Hunan province.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
China Daily/Asia News Network

Forty-two years ago, train mechanic Liu Jinghui committed himself to doing 1 million good deeds for passengers at Changsha Railway Station, Hunan province.

Today, the 74-year-old retiree known to many as Grandpa Liu, admits he is not even halfway toward his goal. But he has no intention of giving up on his quest.

He draws inspiration from Lei Feng, a dedicated soldier who became a role model after his death in 1962 when Chairman Mao Zedong called on all people to learn from him. "I will be here for every passenger until I can't walk," Liu said.

On any given day, Liu stands at the ready by his trusty five-drawer mechanic's toolbox in the railway station's waiting hall. Inside the toolbox are all the bits and pieces he needs to help travellers in need－screws, buttons, needles, sticking plasters, travel-sickness stickers, toilet paper, a hairdryer and other small items.

He is quick to offer help such as repairing suitcases and mending shoes. No job is too big or too small.

Liu remembers helping one passenger many years ago who lost the button of his pants and was facing embarrassment.

"His pants were falling down without a button and he came to me carrying them. I had no button at hand. It was difficult to deal with. I turned my tool kit upside down and finally found a small object to fix his pants so they would stay up," Liu said.

Repairing broken shoes can also be embarrassing, but for other reasons, as Liu said some passengers' shoes "really stink".

He started work at the station in 1977 as a mechanic and in his spare time helped passengers in need. In 1981, the railway station set up a group to learn from Lei Feng. Liu was one of the group, but later became the sole member as others gradually quit.

After he retired in 2006, he made helping passengers his main priority. It takes him 30 minutes to travel from his home to the station by bus. He usually arrives around 1 pm and leaves at 5 pm.

During busy periods, like the Spring Festival or summer vacation, he arrives before 10 am.

Liu was not born into a rich family nor did he earn a high salary when he worked as a mechanic. His 38-year-old son has cerebral palsy and needs care every day, while his wife is also unwell.

Liu said he travels to the station after preparing meals for his son and he tries to return home early.

He knows he probably won't reach his 1 million target, but sees it as good motivation.

"I set the goal because I wanted to give myself a routine task every day. I need to fight for honour for my station just like a soldier for his army. Also, helping others is the inspiration for me to live my life."

Due to the large flow of passengers, the railway station is the perfect place to do favors, he said.

On occasions, Liu also gives financial aid to travellers. Some people accept the money, others don't.

Liu doesn't remember the number of people he has helped financially, but he said it started in the 1970s when he gave money to passengers to buy a travel ticket or a meal. He estimates that over the years he has spent about 120,000 yuan (S$23,338) helping travellers and on equipment for the repair work.

"Some people regard me as stupid," he said. "I usually ignore them and insist it's my choice. I have four notebooks full of encouraging words from passengers I have helped. There is one message saying 'Thanks grandpa Liu who made me not fear the outside world anymore'."

The railway station is also a supporter of Liu and his good works and has promoted itself as a place of "learning from Lei Feng" that encourages people to join.

"I won't quit because I promised the railway station to learn from Lei Feng and I will keep my word," Liu said.

More about
china old kindness jobs

TRENDING

Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' big age gap
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14
I&#039;ve been single for the last 8 years and no, there&#039;s nothing wrong with me
I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant

SERVICES