Elderly man in China has a million reasons to go to work, even after retirement

Forty-two years ago, train mechanic Liu Jinghui committed himself to doing 1 million good deeds for passengers at Changsha Railway Station, Hunan province.

Today, the 74-year-old retiree known to many as Grandpa Liu, admits he is not even halfway toward his goal. But he has no intention of giving up on his quest.

He draws inspiration from Lei Feng, a dedicated soldier who became a role model after his death in 1962 when Chairman Mao Zedong called on all people to learn from him. "I will be here for every passenger until I can't walk," Liu said.

On any given day, Liu stands at the ready by his trusty five-drawer mechanic's toolbox in the railway station's waiting hall. Inside the toolbox are all the bits and pieces he needs to help travellers in need－screws, buttons, needles, sticking plasters, travel-sickness stickers, toilet paper, a hairdryer and other small items.

He is quick to offer help such as repairing suitcases and mending shoes. No job is too big or too small.

Liu remembers helping one passenger many years ago who lost the button of his pants and was facing embarrassment.