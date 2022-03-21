'Even history is disposable': Photographer captures a lost past in China

“I was born four days before the Lunar New Year in 1974, during a big snow­storm that blanketed the north,” says Li Lin, a white-haired native of Shandong, eastern China, in his thick northern Chinese accent. “The doctor came to our family house in Gudao,” he says of the collective farm where he grew up.

Translated as Lonely Island, the Shandong Province State-owned Yellow River Farm – later the Jinan Wuqi Yellow River Farm – was an artificial community, a product of Mao Zedong-era state planning where the Chinese Communist Party directed the lives of its citizens like tiles on a mahjong board.

The initiative was an attempt to turn what Li, speaking from his home in the city of Dongying, describes as a “barren tidal flat, overgrown with weeds and sparsely populated”, into fertile land. There was no way he could have known at the time that his collective-farming birthplace would one day seal his legitimacy in the haut monde contemporary art scene in Beijing.

A photographer who grew into a gallery-level installation artist, Li’s most biographical series to date, titled Lonely Island, documents his home region from 2003 to the present. Critic and curator Hai Jie writes, “We see old photos of the Yellow River Farm collected by the artist, as well as documents, letters and objects that belonged to his father.

A page from Li Lin’s father’s old photo album. The pictures were taken in Qingdao in the 1940s.

PHOTO: Li Lin Li’s father’s medical certificates and train tickets.

PHOTO: Li Lin “Memories only survive from these objects because the farm has been demolished. But for Li Lin, the beauty and pain of these memories are intertwined, and we can see the fate of this farm from the fragmented ruins he has collected.”

As Li writes in an essay titled The Abandoned Generation, the state sourced its labour from what it considered to be “landlords, rich farmers, counter-revolutionaries, right-wing politicians and intellectuals” to achieve its goal. Later, urban students or rural conscripts were added to the roster.

“My mother came to Lonely Island from Qingdao in 1958 to build a mill,” writes Li, “my father was an educated youth who was sent down from Qingdao in 1962. They met while working there. Most families came from [provincial capital] Jinan or [seaside resort city] Qingdao, but when I grew up there were about 10,000 residents in the Lonely Island altogether.”

In this obscure corner of China’s ancient heartlands, near the mouth of the Yellow River that birthed Chinese civilisation, a community toiled. “Everyone knew each other, schooled together, ate together and worked together as part of the danwei [rural work unit],” Li says of his communal upbringing.

Li says he perceived nothing out of the ordinary in his youth, spending winters playing in the snow, summers fishing in the river, as any young boy might. Yet unbeknown to Li, the tectonic plates of history were shifting around him.

Mao died in 1976, when Li was just two, and Deng Xiaoping soon rose to fill the vacuum created by the chairman’s passing. In 1978, the era of reform and opening up began in earnest, a period of radical economic and social change that would have enormous consequences for the qilinghou, or post-1970 generation, as Li’s is known.

As China enacted its open-door policy in the 1980s and beyond, the country’s focus radically switched from pastoral utopianism to urban modernity, leaving places such as Lonely Island behind. But in the short term, Lonely Island persisted, a world unto itself, frozen in Mao time and oblivious to the winds of change blowing just beyond the Yellow River.

“We never got out much, train tickets were expensive and scarce, you had to queue to buy them, sometimes for days,” says Li, “but my father always saved enough money to take me back to Qingdao each Lunar New Year.”

Framed photographs on the wall of a Korean war veteran’s house in Shandong from Li’s Lonely Island series.

PHOTO: Li Lin

Li uses old-style food cartons to house images at his Lonely Island exhibition.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

With a new capitalist creed seeping out of Shenzhen and the southern special economic zones, the broader implications of reform spilled like ink across the map. Unprofitable backwaters once championed as the paradigms of New China soon slipped into irreversible decline.

“As the reform era progressed, Lonely Island became poorer,” explains Li, and by the time he came of age, young people were leaving the countryside in droves, lured by the neon lights of first-tier cities. Li was no exception.

As he had shown artistic flair at school, he moved to Qingdao in 1991, after graduating from high school, to study fine art. But unable to find a coveted place in a respectable art academy he did what many young men of rural provenance do: he became a soldier.

Students in Yifenchang Primary School in 1988. All the students and teachers have since left the region.

PHOTO: Li Lin

The canteen where Li used to buy rice in his youth.

PHOTO: Li Lin

“My favourite clothes when I was a child were the uniforms of the People’s Liberation Army,” says Li. And it was in the winter of 1992 that he would don the red and green regimentals when he arrived at his garrison district in Beijing.

Li’s timing was auspicious, as Beijing was just beginning to rebound from the shock of the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989. From the underground, the city’s rock ’n’ roll scene – spearheaded by artists such as Cui Jian and Tang dynasty – resurfaced, while avant-garde artists like Ma Desheng and Ai Weiwei started coalescing in art colonies around abandoned industrial quarters and depopulating peripheral villages.

Western-style music festivals were just a few years away while contemporary Chinese art was fast becoming a globally sought after commodity. And while most soldiers stationed in Beijing remained largely ignorant of any emerging cultural trends, curious Li lapped it up.

A Korean war veteran standing in his backyard in Gudao.

PHOTO: Li Lin Li as a soldier in 1994.

PHOTO: Li Lin Li on the Great Wall in 1995.

PHOTO: Li Lin “On weekends and holidays I would go to the National Art Museum, visit bookstores or check out exhibitions,” says Li. Rock music also made a big impression on the young cadet as he turned 20. “In those days, on street corners and along underpasses you could find music cassettes, interesting films, all kinds of stuff. I collected it all, from the UK’s Pink Floyd to Hong Kong’s Beyond.

“I remember they had a song about protecting the environment, which we didn’t even understand at the time. The music really had an effect on me. It told me artists could say something about the world around them.”

Li owned a self-winding Great Wall camera, gifted to him by an uncle when he was 13 years old, with which he’d shot a few black-and-white photos. When he left the army, in 1996, he found the money to buy an East German-made camera, and not long afterwards, a Nikon. “I went back to Shandong to work, and started to document everything. I didn’t think about exhibitions or anything like that, I just took photos.”

By the early 2000s, Beijing’s art scene was flourishing, and Li’s occasional visits became monthly trips, heading north on night trains, enduring the discomfort of third-class seats just to see the latest exhibition or rub shoulders with culturally inclined friends.

In 1963, Li’s father had a photograph taken of himself at his farm and sent it to his family in Qingdao to report he was safe and well. In 2009, Li paired his father and granddaughter with the image.

PHOTO: Li Lin Images from Li’s Lonely Island exhibition.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post People began to take notice of Li’s works, too, and in 2006 his images were included as part of a group exhibition called Reality and Hyperreality, at the Pingyao International Photography Festival, in Shanxi province, China’s largest annual photographic gathering.

Li’s signature style, which often focuses on bleak and obscure spaces rather than human subjects, won praise from critics and pundits, paving the way for his first solo show, in 2008, at Beijing’s 798 Photo Gallery, titled Disappearing Landscapes.

Since then, Li has been a constant figure on the Chinese contemporary photography scene. His work has been shown at the Lishui Photography Festival, in Zhejiang province, and overseas at the Singapore International Photography Festival.

Last year, the Danish group Tofu Collective included several images from Li’s photo series Danwei, or Work Unit, in a bilingual 240-page photo book titled Rooms Within China. For Tofu Collective co-founder and curator Martin Wendelbo, Li had to be included alongside con­tem­poraries such as Coca Dai, Li Zhengde and Pixy Liao.

A propaganda poster from the 1970s, showing how “desolate beaches become fertile”.

PHOTO: Li Lin “What I especially like about Li Lin’s photography is his conceptual approach to narratives,” says Wendelbo from Copenhagen. He highlights Li’s “use of repetition in frameworks”, a style that “makes his work stand out in a very personal way”.

In 2019, just a month before Covid-19 brought the curtain down on much of the global art scene – including the prestigious Lianzhou Foto Festival, in Guangdong province, now cancelled two years running – Li used his fourth solo show to display his “Lonely Island” series. The exhibition occupied a full room in Lianzhou’s repurposed Shoe Factory.

The installation paired with Li’s photos not only old images and heirlooms sourced from his own family, but from the remaining residents who are “now in their 70s or 80s” and as Li puts it, are “without anywhere else to go”.

“In the West, you can see the material culture of past epochs, it’s right there in front of you,” but in China, “what can we see of the lives we knew just a generation ago?”

An image recalling how in past years farmers used to burn the grassland.

PHOTO: Li Lin

The building where Li used to go for patriotic re-education classes.

PHOTO: Li Lin

The experimental chapter of history into which Li was born has fast been forgotten by China in the new millennium. And although Li has little nostalgia for poverty or toil, he clearly resists the collective amnesia of his compatriots.

On his exhibition walls, Li often frames his photos in old lunchbox cartons. “Whenever we took the green train back to Qingdao, my father would buy me lunch in boxes like these,” he says. “I can still remember the taste of the food.” But another reason for the lunchbox frames is to show “the temporality of everything; even history is disposable, like a carton thrown in the Yellow River that drifts out to sea and disappears”.

Many of the photographs focus on snow-covered wastelands and abandoned houses, but as Wendelbo notes, this is Li conjuring “a collective memory of historical situations and scenes”. The longer a viewer meditates on his barren images the more one dwells on the world that has been erased.

A small airfield in Shandong, built in 1969 as part of a locust eradication campaign.

PHOTO: Li Lin Li concludes the series with photographs of the new buildings now being constructed in his home region, as the government once again tries to create purpose from the silty Yellow River plain.

“The farmland was earmarked as a development zone in 2011,” says Li, “and large tracts of land were contracted to outside investment. Most of the remaining farm buildings were demolished in February 2018. Tourism projects are planned including a national park for birds, patriotic education bases and other such things.”

And while the artist has no argument with planning a greener future, he doesn’t want the triumphs and failures, the loves and labour of the Lonely Islanders to be washed away without document. For Li, “this is a history that should not be forgotten.”