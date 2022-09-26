'Everyone likes her': Chinese albino girl's warm welcome on first day of kindergarten inspires millions in mainland China

A little Chinese girl with albinism who received a warm welcome from her classmates and teachers on her first day of school has touched millions of people in mainland China.

The girl's mother, surnamed Sang, from Bozhou city in Anhui province, eastern China, said she was relieved when she saw her daughter getting along with her kindergarten classmates and teachers, btimes.com reported.

Sang was initially worried her daughter would be sidelined or discriminated against due to her albinism.

When Sang arrived to pick her daughter up after school on Wednesday (Sept 21) she saw the girl with two other children and her teacher in the playground and decided to observe their interaction before approaching.

She then saw the teacher bend down with a big smile and start talking to her daughter and watched as the group interacted casually with each other, with no one treating her daughter differently.

"I notice that everyone likes her and I am relieved immediately," Sang said.

Sang added that her daughter enjoyed kindergarten and had demanded to go there every day, even when she was sick.

"She had a fever of 38.5 degrees, so I asked for sick leave. But after she saw her brother leaving for kindergarten, she burst into tears," Sang said.

The girl's story moved millions on mainland social media after it was reported.

One person commented: "If she were my girl, I would tell her that she is the real-life version of Elsa in the animated Disney film Frozen.

Another said: "She is adorable. I believe her schoolmates want to be friends with her."

Official data showed that in 2018 there were almost 90,000 albinos in mainland China. According to sciencedirect.com, in 2018, the rates of albinism in the country were around one in every 18,000 people.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.