'Everyone is worthy of love': Romance blossoms between Chinese firefighter and woman with artificial leg he rescued

A 25-year-old Chinese woman who lost her leg has become an internet sensation after she developed a romantic relationship with the firefighter who helped release her stuck prosthetic leg from a crack in the pavement.

The woman, Niu Yu, from Chengdu city in Sichuan province, southwestern China, has been showered with millions of compliments by netizens in the mainland who have been enthralled by her story of true love.

It all started several months ago when she called the local fire station for help after her artificial limb became trapped in a crack between paving stones in a park.

The couple tell their emotional story, which has gone viral online, in an interview.

PHOTO: Weibo Her firefighter boyfriend-to-be, surnamed Li, arrived on the scene with a colleague to handle the situation, according to Sichuan Guancha, an online platform of Sichuan TV.

In a viral video, Li can be seen crouching down to hand Niu her freed prosthetic leg as she sat on the ground.

After chatting for a few minutes, Niu plucked up the courage to ask him for his contact details.

“At first, he was a bit shy, and told me that I could call the emergency hotline,” Niu told Sichuan Guancha.

Firefighter Li was shy at first but was won over to love by Niu’s courage. PHOTO: Weibo But Niu persevered and eventually convinced Li to give her his contact details.

Firefighter Li kept things cool over the next few days and weeks as they chatted online.

However, as their interactions developed, their hearts got closer, “He began to share his story with me,” Niu said.

She added that Li showed her a lot of care and attention, especially when he kept her spirits high while she was suffering a bout of severe hair loss.

“You can get rid of the sensitiveness and self-doubt. You are gorgeous, and you are the loveliest girl I’ve ever met,” Li told Niu, encouraging her to believe in herself.

Niu has overcome numerous challenges to become a significant online influencer.

PHOTO: Weibo Their friendship continued to grow, and after nearly five months they decided to become a couple.

“Would you like to date with me? I’ve grown quite fond of you,” Li said.

He had been overwhelmed by Niu’s optimistic attitude as she fought to overcome the tragic loss of her leg in the devastating Sichuan earthquake of 2008.

In 2018, she won the title of the most beautiful marathon girl in Wenchuan city, Sichuan province, and in 2021, she made a debut at Shanghai fashion week.

The couple’s love for each other has touched millions on mainland social media.

PHOTO: Weibo Niu, who is now an influencer with 140,000 Weibo followers, shared her great joy in a post last week. She said she was grateful for the blessings and hopes everyone can find romance.

“Everyone is worthy of love,” she said.

The woman’s story has inspired millions online, with many praising the couple’s courage to love.

“It’s another day of tears for the romance of others,” said one netizen.

Another said: “It’s so sweet. For love, please keep going.”

“It’s like a love story in a novel,” another said.

“With her courage added to his, together they can face any challenges in life,” said one more poster.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.