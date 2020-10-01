Ex-coach of China's women's volleyball team outraged at 'ugly' film portrayal

Chen Zhonghe, the former coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, has complained about how he was portrayed in a new film.
PHOTO: AFP
Alice Yan
South China Morning Post

The former coach of China's women's national volleyball team, who led them to victory in the 2003 World Cup and the 2004 Athens Olympics, says he is outraged at the "ugly" way in which he has been portrayed in an upcoming film.

The movie, titled Chinese Women's Volleyball Team, which is set to be released across the country on January 25 - the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday - tells the story of the team over the past four decades.

But according to Chen Zhonghe, who was coach of the national team from 2001 to 2009, the film, directed by Hong Kong-born Peter Chan Ho-sun, is exploitative and defamatory, Yangtze Evening News reported on Wednesday.

"Despite my strong opposition, they still marketed the film by taking advantage of my ugly manners in it," Chen was quoted as saying.

"There's enough evidence to sue them. They've infringed my name, image and reputation."

In one scene, Chen, while still only a junior member of the coaching squad, is seen grabbing a chicken leg from a food tray after a canteen worker had refused to give it to him as he was not a member of the women's team and therefore not entitled to have it.

But Chen ignores her and bites into the meat, saying: "I just want to eat the chicken leg. I deserve chicken leg."

The newspaper report said that after seeing how he had been portrayed, Chen wrote to the General Administration of Sports of China - one of the film's financial backers - asking for all the scenes in which he appeared to be deleted.

The filmmakers had "ignored reality" and used his character for comic effect, he said.

In another scene, Chen is pelted with volleyballs by members of the team, and in another he faints after being hit by a ball served by Lang Ping - a former member of the national team and its current coach - who is played by Gong Li.

Now 62, Chen is portrayed as a young man by Peng Yuchang and in later life by Huang Bo.

The former coach also accused the film's producers of trying to cash in on the success of the women's volleyball team.

"We played not for fame or money, but for our country," he said. "We definitely won't allow film companies to make money through the propaganda of the Chinese women's volleyball team."

Members of the current China team celebrate winning the gold medal at last year’s World Cup in Japan. PHOTO: AFP

Chen's latest comments are in stark contrast to the optimism he expressed in October, when he joined Chan and members of the current women's volleyball team in promoting the film at the Silk Road International Film Festival in Fuzhou.

"I have great faith in Peter Chan and deeply believe that this film will surely deliver positive energy to everyone," he was quoted as saying in a report by China Daily.

The sports administration said on Thursday it was aware of Chen's complaints and would consider the matter before making a statement.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
china volleyball Sports movies

TRENDING

&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery
Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery
5566&#039;s Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
5566's Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a 'letdown'
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong's upcoming drama is his swan song
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Malaysian man&#039;s bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Malaysian man's bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival & more
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort

Home Works

7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES