Ex-electricity tycoon in China under investigation

A former tycoon in China's electricity industry is being investigated for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, the top anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday.

The investigation of Yun Gongmin, ex-general manager of China Huadian Corporation, one of the country's State-owned power companies, is being carried out by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

Yun, 69, a native of the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, began his career at a transportation company in his hometown. He took the role of the regional government's deputy chairman in 1997 and was transferred to Shanxi province as vice-governor in 2001.

Seven years later, he became the manager of the State-owned corporation.