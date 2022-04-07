Ex-Hong Kong student leader jailed 9 months for resisting arrest, perverting justice

A former student leader in Hong Kong has been jailed nine months for resisting a police officer and perverting the course of justice during an investigation into his purchase of 10 laser pointers at a flea market more than two years ago.

The District Court on Thursday (April 7) declined to suspend the sentence handed to Keith Fong Chung-yin, given the gravity of the offence on Aug 6, 2019, two months into the social unrest that year.

Judge Douglas Yau Tak Hong noted the 23-year-old former president of Baptist University’s student union had planned his offence to some extent, as he was able to discreetly remove the SIM card from his iPhone and reconfigure the device before officers could seize it as evidence.

While the court was unable to find Fong had kept the laser devices as weapons against police during protests, Yau said the student’s actions had nonetheless obstructed an inquiry into a potentially grave offence.

“The administration of justice is the cornerstone of society. Interfering with the administration of justice amounts to an attack on this steadfast foundation,” the judge said. “Any act that compromises the public interest must be meted out with a deterrent and punitive sentence.”

In August 2019, Fong bought 10 laser pointers for HK$4,200 (S$729) from a hawker stall on Apliu Street in Sham Shui Po and was spotted by a police officer who walked past the area. He was arrested and sent to hospital following a struggle with five officers.

But the student erased the data from his smartphone while he was alone with medical workers inside the emergency ward.

Fong’s arrest had fuelled anti-police sentiment at a time when officers were facing widespread criticism for allegedly using excessive force and detaining people arbitrarily during the unrest.

Police had defended the arrest by showing at a press conference the next day how the beams emitted by what they called “high-powered laser guns” could set a sheet of paper on fire.

In February’s verdict, Yau found the laser pointers concerned were capable of being used for offensive purposes in protests, but acquitted Fong of possessing weapons citing a lack of evidence showing his intent to injure police officers. Instead, the judge found the student guilty of the other two charges.

A background assessment report returned to court on Thursday said Fong remained adamant he had not committed any offences, but acknowledged he should have cooperated with police to avoid a misunderstanding.

Fong also expressed hopes of taking care of his grandmother and mother. The latter raised him almost single-handedly following a divorce when he was young, the report said.

Senior counsel Ching Y. Wong, Fong’s legal representative, said his client had suffered from insomnia since his arrest and had been on regular medication.

He urged the court to suspend Fong’s jail sentence so that he could continue his education at SOAS University of London in September.

However, the judge said he was convinced that ordering Fong to serve time immediately would have no long-term effect on his studies, as he should be able to ask for a deferment given the British institution held the student in very high regard.

He sentenced Fong to six weeks in jail on the charge of resisting a police officer, and nine months for perverting the course of justice, both terms to be run concurrently.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.