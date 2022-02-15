Facebook video of 'new Chinese submarine' gets experts' tongues wagging

A submarine shown in a video posted on social media could be a new, smaller Chinese class prioritising stealth and low cost, and used to counter drones, experts said.

Video footage posted on Facebook in a group called "Comments on the PLA" appeared to show an unknown type of Chinese submarine surfacing in a reservoir.

It appeared to be undergoing early-stage trials, because the footage, posted by a user called Liu Chengliang, showed two white stripes printed on the sail, as is commonly seen on new Chinese submarines during early tests.

The video's source has yet to be established, but US submarine expert H.I. Sutton said the mystery sub appeared to be not a variant of the Type 039 in service but a smaller single-hull design measuring about 40 to 50 metres.

The Type 039 Yuan-class conventional submarines are double-hulled and about 78 metres long.

Sutton said the footage had also been posted on Twitter, before being removed.

"The design appears related to the sailless submarine," Sutton wrote on his personal website Covert Shores, comparing the unidentified submarine to another unknown type single-hull sub with a tiny sail that was reportedly launched by Shanghai-based Jiangnan shipyard in 2018.

"The sail is highly blended at the base and has an unusual profile, but it is not unlike some seen on models at Chinese defence shows in the past."

Aside from their unusual profile designs, the submarine in the video and the one from Jiangnan were of similar size, and were both smaller than China's most active submarine, the Type 039A, and its upgraded versions, the Type 039B and 039C, according to Sutton.

Beijing-based naval expert Li Jie said that design features such as tiny or embedded sails were aimed at increasing agility and stealth.

"Smaller hulls with similar profiles can enhance the stealth and agility of the vessels," Li said. "Chinese shipbuilders also need to come up with a variety of new low-cost underwater weapons to deal with low-cost drones."

Zhou Chenming, a researcher from the Yuan Wang military science and technology institute in Beijing, said the footage was of a model for testing.

"Building a submarine prototype is very expensive, so it's just a model," Zhou said.

"All vessel designs and developments need to take hydrodynamic tests. Model testing in reservoirs, not sea waters, is one of the necessary steps in the early stages, which can take at least five years and even a decade."

China has 56 conventional submarines, with 30 being the Type 039, equipped to enhance their underwater endurance and stealth, according to a Pentagon report to the US Congress last year.

State-owned China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation unveiled some designs of smaller subs at the 2017 Defence and Security Expo in Bangkok. They included a model of a Type MS200 sub, with a length of 30 metres, and the Type S1100, which was 50 metres long.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.