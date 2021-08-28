From fashion runway to airport runway, meet China’s ‘coolest grandpa’

There are not many grandfathers in the world who are modelling on the runway at the age of 79, or flying a plane at the age of 85.

But Wang Deshun did both of those things, and became “China’s coolest grandpa” along the way.

The flight, in which he flew a light plane for 40 minutes out of a suburban airport in Beijing last week, made him the oldest person in China to receive an official pilot certification.

Wang said learning to fly an aircraft is in his natural instinct since he likes to take challenges, according to the Yangtze Evening News.

Before he started to learn, Wang had taken a strict physical examination, based on what is expected for any pilot. He said all the doctors were surprised that he passed the scrutiny.

After the physical exam, he spent 30 days studying flying theories and another 50 days practising flying.

“For the first time I flew in the sky, I felt overwhelmed, and I did not know what to do,” Wang was quoted as saying. “I remembered the theories, but I did not know how to apply them.”

His skills improved after flying for more than 10 hours. “I can fly in any direction, at any height and any speed,” said Wang proudly.

No one can keep you from success except yourself!



As for the modelling, the Chinese internet was amazed by Wang’s fit body when he took to the catwalk in 2015.

“This grandpa is pretty handsome. His experience is such an encouraging story!” one person wrote on Weibo.

The model-quality body was in part thanks to Wang’s dedication to going to the gym seven times a week for two hours per session.

And these were not the first times that Wang tried new things in life. A native of Shenyang, Liaoning, he took various kinds of jobs, including factory work, selling bus tickets and even dabbling in acting. At 49, he even became a mime.

One year later, he moved to Beijing to work in the entertainment industry and played multiple supporting roles in television series and films.

At 65, he learned how to ride a horse, and at 78 decided it was time to see if he could master the motorcycle. Oh, he also became a DJ when he was 80 years old.

He said age is never a hurdle for him when trying new activities.

“A person has tremendous potential,” Wang said. “When you say it’s too late to do something, you should be cautious because it might just be an excuse to quit. No one stops you from achieving success except yourself.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.