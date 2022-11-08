Fast-acting treatment for depression shows promise in mice, Chinese study finds

Chinese researchers say a fast-acting drug for depression – based on a new approach to treating the mental disorder – has shown promise in a recent study.

Reporting their findings in the journal Science on Oct 27, the team from Nanjing Medical University said the antidepressant took effect in mice after just two hours and had potential as a treatment for depression in humans.

Depression is a common mental disorder that is estimated to affect 5 per cent of adults globally, according to the World Health Organization.

A hypothesis from the 1950s suggests that the symptoms of depression are caused by a deficiency in monoamines – the chemicals serotonin, dopamine and noradrenaline that act as neurotransmitters in the brain.

Most antidepressants in use work to increase monoamines to manage depression. Serotonin – specifically the SERT, or serotonin transporter – is now the primary target for treatment because of the side effects of earlier antidepressants.

The drugs work by increasing the level of serotonin in the brain, but they also have limitations. It can take weeks for such treatments to start working, they are not effective for all patients, and can also have side effects, according to the Nanjing Medical University team.

“[The previous treatments] do not work immediately after being administered and in some cases they take effect in two to three weeks or even a month, which can be detrimental for patients who are severely depressed or have suicidal tendencies,” researcher Zhou Qigang, corresponding author of the study, told the official China Science Daily on November 3.

“Our aim is to… develop a fast-onset antidepressant that can solve the problems of the old treatments,” Zhou said.

For the study, the researchers tried a different approach – to dissociate SERT and an enzyme called neuronal nitric oxide synthase, or nNOS, to see what would happen in the brains of mice.

Their hypothesis is that the integration of SERT and nNOS in one part of the brain – called the dorsal raphe nucleus – causes depression. The dorsal raphe nucleus is located on the midline of the brainstem and is the main source of the central serotonin system. The team wanted to see if disrupting that integration would have an antidepressant effect.

They found that it reduced the amount of serotonin in the dorsal raphe nucleus but promoted the release of serotonin in another part of the brain – the medial prefrontal cortex – which had a fast-acting antidepressant effect.

The researchers said they had developed a new compound called ZZL-7 that can significantly disrupt the interaction between serotonin transporters and nNOS in two hours.

In the study, mice were put through a “forced swim test” – a rodent behavioural test where researchers drop mice in a tank of water to see how long the animal tries to stay afloat. A depressed mouse is believed to give up quickly.

The researchers found that, two hours after they were given the treatment, there was reduced immobility in the mice – meaning a fast antidepressant effect, according to the study. It said that effect had lasted at least 24 hours.

“Our results suggest that ZZL-7 should be developed as a new, fast-onset antidepressant candidate,” the study concluded.

The researchers said the findings opened a new avenue for developing therapeutics for mood disorders and the compound should now be tested in humans.

