Fast and furious: Hong Kong crash tragedy puts spotlight on city’s speed fiends, illegal racing scene

Hong Kong’s speed fiends use scouts to check for the presence of police during illegal overnight car races, the Post has learned, after two motorists died and five others were injured in a horrific crash along Bride’s Pool Road in Tai Po last Sunday night.

Many sports car owners also install costly radar equipment to detect police during their drives, said an insider and long-time Lamborghini owner who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It is no secret among the city’s motoring enthusiasts that illegal races take place, and those who get their thrills from driving fast tend to congregate at their favourite spots late at night or in the early hours of the morning, when the roads are quiet.

Narrow, winding Bride’s Pool Road, nestled in Tai Po’s scenic Plover Cove Country Park, is popular with motorists, motorcycle riders and cyclists, and it is known to be a venue for illegal races.

The 7.4km stretch is also a notorious black spot for accidents, with at least six claiming seven lives over the past two years, including last Sunday’s tragedy.

In a crash that occurred just before 10.15pm on October 31, a HK$5 million (S$867,554) special edition Lamborghini was reduced to a mangled heap, and its driver, a 41-year-old businessman, died on the spot after it was involved in a collision with a Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic.

The Corolla’s 20-year-old driver also died, and his 24-year-old female passenger was critically injured. Three people in the Honda Civic and a motorcyclist were injured.

Police arrested the Civic’s 23-year-old driver for dangerous driving and are investigating whether the cars were speeding.

At the crash site on Sunday, offerings of﻿ oranges, incense and paper money were placed next to the rubble. What looked like a new pair of white gloves with the word “Lamborghini” lay in the grass, a tribute to the sports car driver who died.

The insider familiar with several groups of supercar owners said that aside from Bride’s Pool Road, motorists also enjoyed driving along Shek O Road in Southern district. Both are narrow roads that twist, turn, rise uphill and fall downhill, and have no traffic lights.

Hong Kong has several car clubs including the high-profile Sunday Morning Drivers, which has about 200 members who own cars said to be worth more than HK$100 million. Other groups are for owners of Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, McLaren and Porsche sports cars.

Motorists usually emerge in groups to drive their expensive cars at night or early morning, when traffic is thin.

The insider said the clubs were well-organised, with some hiring escorts to check for police roadblocks during their planned outings. Details, such as the location of the drives, are released to members only at the eleventh hour, and if a police presence is reported, the destination is changed immediately.

“This is part of the service for members who pay HK$4,000 to HK$8,000 in monthly fees,” the insider said. “Another part of the service is a breakfast at a hotel once a year. That’s why you sometimes see a fleet of 20 to 30 super cars of the same model showing up at the same time.”

The source said Bride’s Pool Road and Shek O Road typically draw two groups of motorists.

One group composed mostly of drivers in their 20s do not necessarily have expensive sports cars, but like “the excitement of speeding”. Many of their cars are recognisable by their loud, tuned-up engines.

The other group of wealthier drivers own super cars. The source insisted that although they drive fast, well above the speed limit of 50km/h, they drive safely.

The Lamborghini-owning insider said some in the group spend thousands of Hong Kong dollars to have radar equipment imported from the United States installed in their cars, to detect the presence of police.

Early on Sunday morning, a convoy of 20 BMWs was seen on Bride’s Pool Road, along with groups on motorcycles, cyclists and even joggers.

Despite road traffic camera signs, it was clear that some cars were zipping past at about twice the 50km/h speed limit.

At about 8am, the Post team observed a convoy of BMWs speeding from Bride’s Pool Road onto Sha Tau Kok Road.

A motorcyclist in his 60s, who has been riding on Bride’s Pool Road since the 1990s, said large groups of young men who come “in souped up Japanese cars” can often be seen having breakfast at a local cafe at the end of the road, and are usually noisy and excited after their drive.

“The problem is, there are a few people whose driving skills do not match the performance of their car, and it may go a bit out of control. Maybe the adrenaline is up and they get excited and go a bit faster than sensible, and so you get a crash and people’s lives are at stake,” said the man, who owns a Ducati motorcycle.

“I don’t drive like that. I don’t want to drive like that. I come early, because I don’t have to mix with those groups, because they push you to go stupidly fast. I’m too old and experienced to do that.”

He said the police sometimes show up with mobile speed cameras.

Another source, who was part of the motoring pack 20 years ago, said it was no secret that fancy cars have been speeding along Bride’s Pool Road for decades.

He said he used to drive there in convoys of five to 10 sports cars, and recalled they would hit speeds of up to 200km/h early on Sunday mornings.

“It’s a nice, winding, flowing road, and it’s isolated. We used to go there at 6am and have a bit of fun,” said the source, who no longer takes part.

Ringo Lee Yiu-pui, president of the Hong Kong Automobile Association, said Bride’s Pool Road was risky for drivers, as there were at least eight sets of uphill and downhill stretches and short turns that made it even more difficult for cyclists and drivers not familiar with the route.

“The single lane is for two-way traffic. The turns are always at a short angle, so the driver can’t really see what is in front of him. Drivers who are not cautious can easily crash with a car coming from the opposite direction,” he said. “If the driver brakes at the turn, the car skids easily and an accident can therefore happen.”

Lee advised the authorities to put up “slow driving” signs and install cameras along both roads.

Tai Po District Council chairman Patrick Mo Ka-chun said the problem was not the design of Bride’s Pool Road, but the behaviour of motorists.

“Sometimes there are illegal car races on Friday nights and over the weekend. The driving attitude is the major problem,” he said.

Mo said he had raised the issue with police in the past, and called for increased patrols and law enforcement action, including roadblocks and surveillance cameras to deter speeding and dangerous driving.

Hong Kong Cycling Association chairman Leung Hung-tak was concerned about the risks to those on bicycles too.

A member of the city team in the 1980s, he was in a serious accident while training in 1988. He was hit by a taxi along Hong Kong Island’s Wong Nai Chung Gap Road and spent almost a month in hospital.

He said Bride’s Pool Road was a training venue for the city’s cycling team, but its members train mostly in mainland China, as Hong Kong’s roads were too busy.

“But many beginners train in Hong Kong, and they have to be very careful, especially on roads with high accident rates,” Leung said.

In an early morning operation in February, police stopped 45 sports car drivers suspected of illegal racing along the Island Eastern Corridor expressway on Hong Kong Island.

In two other operations in January, 24 motorists were arrested and 16 cars impounded after police stopped two suspected street races.

