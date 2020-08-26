Father arrested for throwing son to death in China

Prosecutors in Shaanxi province have approved the arrest of a man suspected of throwing his son to his death, Beijing News reported on Monday.

The people's procuratorate in Baoji's Jintai district told the newspaper the man, surnamed Liu, had been arrested for alleged intentional injury.

On Wednesday, Liu, 62, argued with his girlfriend, surnamed Feng and the boy's mother, over child custody after drinking alcohol, and threw their 2-and-a-half-year-old son onto a sofa, injuring the boy, who slipped into a coma, Beijing News reported.

The boy died the next day despite emergency medical treatment, it added.

The case aroused public outrage after a video showing a boy being thrown onto a sofa twice was posted online. The newspaper quoted district police as saying the video was recorded as evidence by Feng, who was too scared to intervene.

Police told Beijing News that Liu was a bad-tempered man and Feng was afraid of him.