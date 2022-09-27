Father in China attacked online for splurging $2,010 replacing old furniture in daughter's class

A Chinese father has spent 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) replacing old and uncomfortable chairs and desks for his daughter’s Primary Two classroom. However, some claimed his gift shames other parents and the school.

The father, surnamed Zeng, from Jiangxi province, southeastern China, said he bought the furniture because the existing classroom desks and chairs were “old and shabby”, Jimu News reported.

“They are made of wood. I don’t know how many years they have been used for. The desks are not smooth, making them difficult to write on. The chairs don’t have back support, so kids feel uncomfortable sitting on them for a long time,” Zeng said.

“So I suggested the school change those desks and stools. If the school is not able to do that, I am willing to pay for it.”

The school said it was not currently able to purchase new furniture due to limited funds.

Zeng said he bought the furniture at a discounted price and helped deliver it to the classroom.

“The next day, when the students saw the new desks and chairs, they were all jubilant. The teacher announced that they were donated by me. My daughter was happy and proud,” he said.

The father said as he and the school agreed the new desks and chairs would be used by the same class as they progressed through primary school.

News reports on the donation have been viewed 100 million times on Weibo and 10 million times on Douyin. However, public opinion in China has been divided on whether it was appropriate.

“This father has a ‘big love’ for the whole class of his daughter. I applaud it. It’s better to have more of this kind of donation,” wrote one person on Douyin.

“His intentions are good. I don’t see anything wrong with his donation,” commented another person.

But many felt the gift was wrong, with one person commenting: “Other kids will also ask their parents to make contributions. Therefore, parents have to participate in this competition of donations.”

“The school is supposed to change the old desks and chairs. Where are the education funds? What this father did is a slap in the education authority’s face,” another user wrote.

However, the school and local education authority rejected the online negative comments, saying they were distorted. His daughter’s homeroom teacher said all the students in her class were happy and the parents were grateful for Zeng’s donation.

An official from the local education authority said they welcomed the good-hearted donation.

After the online controversy, Zeng said he didn’t plan to make his daughter feel superior to other students and said the other parents supported him.

“I just wanted to do something for the sake of my daughter and her classmates. I didn’t think of other things,” said Zeng. “I am not super-rich as some internet users have speculated. I saved this money from my monthly salary.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.