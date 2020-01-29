First batch of urgently needed foreign supplies arrives in China

PHOTO: Pixabay
Zhou Wenting
China Daily/Asia News Network

SHANGHAI - 50 thousand pieces of medical protective clothing from Germany, the first batch of medical supplies urgently needed in areas affected by the novel coronavirus epidemic and purchased and allocated globally by Chinese conglomerate Fosun, have arrived in Shanghai.

It was also the first batch of medical materials allocated from overseas since the start of the outbreak, according to Shanghai Pudong International Airport yesterday.

All of the clothing from Frankfurt would be transported to hospitals in Shanghai and Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, to support frontline medical workers there and best protect their safety after going through streamlined customs procedures.

The clothing headed to Wuhan was expected to arrive in the city the same day, according to Fosun.

Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun International, said the company had ordered 330,000 medical face masks and 270,000 items of medical protective clothing from overseas, and these supplies from the United Kingdom, Portugal, Germany, India and Japan will arrive in China within the next few days to aid the work of frontline medical staff.

"I regard such supplies as carrying strategic significance to the country at the moment," Guo added.

There are 100,000 face masks purchased from India scheduled to arrive at Shanghai Pudong airport, according to Fosun.

Guo said the group was making preparations to collaborate with Moderna Therapeutics, a US-based new drug company, to jointly launch research and development and production of new vaccines targeting coronavirus-related pneumonia.

The vaccine products are expected to complete research and development within several months and then realise scale production. 

