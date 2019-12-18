Flames of love burn too brightly after Chinese couple accidentally start woodland fire during romantic evening on mountain

More than 200 firefighters were needed to bring the fire under control.
PHOTO: Weibo
Alice Yan
South China Morning Post

A couple in southern China who wanted their evening on a mountaintop to go with a bang have been detained after accidentally setting fire to the woods when they set off fireworks.

The pair, who hoped to make it a memorable evening by taking photographs of the setting, ended up starting a blaze on Queya mountain in the northern part of Guangdong province that took two hours for firefighters to put out, news portal Kankanews.com reported.

More than 200 firefighters were dispatched to extinguish the fire that burned trees and grasses in an area of 7,000 sq metres (75,300 sq ft), the report said.

The couple were found by police at the scene and detained for 15 days.

"They came to the mountain to watch shooting stars," police officer Lai Zhiqing told the news website.

The incident also set the Chinese internet ablaze, with 110 million people clicking on stories about the fire on Weibo.

"Besides being detained, they should pay for the cost of the fire, including the human resources involved and natural resources lost in the fire," read one user comment.

"It has been warm and dry in Guangdong for weeks and the alerts about the risk of forest fires are issued every day. Don't they read the news?" asked another user.

A larger forest fire in Foshan, a city in central Guangdong, earlier this month burned for five days before firefighters were able to put it out. No one was killed or injured in the blaze.

In March this year, 30 firefighters were killed by a fireball while trying to put out a forest fire in Muli county in the southwestern province of Sichuan. Investigators said the fire started when a lightning strike set fire to a pine tree.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
china Accidents Sina Weibo forest fires

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Man rescued after leg gets pinned by excavator at Tampines construction site
Man rescued after leg gets pinned by excavator at Tampines construction site
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
1-for-1 offers galore, free Old Chang Kee curry puff &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 offers galore, free Old Chang Kee curry puff & other deals this week

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral

SERVICES