Food delivery feeds coronavirus recovery in Beijing

About a third of her 1,500 employees are at work, she says. The others are staying in their hometowns, waiting for further instructions. But she has promised to pay their salaries on time.

"Some employees told me they could receive their paychecks in stages, so our company won't face serious cash-flow difficulties, which really touched me," Liu says."I always say that our workforce is a warm family, like brothers and sisters."

Liu says all of her restaurants' walk-in diners need to order through a WeChat programme so each order's information, such as diners' WeChat ID, can be recorded.

"The food we serve is balanced in nutrition, which helps customers maintain good health－it's key to fighting the virus," Liu says.

"We need to ensure our employees' health first. And by providing our service as usual, we ensure people who are self-quarantined at home feel less anxiety or fear about the situation."

TAKEOUT ORDERS

Many restaurants had prepared special menus for family-reunion dinners during Spring Festival, and pre-orders were quite popular. Bookings at some Michelin-starred restaurants in Beijing were made weeks before the holiday.